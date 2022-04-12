Musicians to participate in panel discussion

HICKORY — Guitarist Vicki Genfan and percussionist Manolo Badrena will perform at Lenoir-Rhyne University on Friday, April 22.

The event, hosted by Lenoir-Rhyne’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, Catawba Valley Community College and Catawba Farms, encourages attendees to engage in discussion with two influential, diverse artists and enjoy a brief musical performance. “From an Artist Perspective: Multicultural Artist Panel” will take place in Belk Centrum at 7 p.m. This project is supported by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

An innovative guitarist, singer, songwriter and performer, Genfan has a unique guitar playing style, utilizing more than 30 alternate tunings and applying a percussive technique that she calls “slap-tap.” She’s an internationally renowned virtuoso and a true guitar player’s guitarist. Genfan has a distinctive style that pushes the boundaries of the singer/songwriter genre into new territories.

A prominent percussionist and songwriter from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Badrena has contributed to more than 100 recordings. In the 70s, Badrena not only worked for several years with Weather Report, at that point one of the top modern jazz groups, but also toured with the Rolling Stones as a second percussionist. Over the years, he has played with Herb Alpert, George Duke, Gino Vannelli, Joni Mitchel, Ahmad Jamal, Michael Franks, Spyro Gyra and many more.

This inclusive, all-arts festival aims to celebrate distinctive, diverse, creative voices to display the talents of the Catawba Valley area. The developing schedule is posted on the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts schedule webpage, with most events held outdoors.

Sponsored by Catawba Farms, Catawba Valley Community College and Lenoir-Rhyne University, the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is free to attend. However, no outside food or beverages are permitted as there will be a selection of both available for purchase. For more information, contact Twyla Deese at 704-451-1760 or deesetwyla@gmail.com.