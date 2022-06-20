Musician to present free workshop and performance

HICKORY — Centro Latino is sponsoring “Orchestra at your Fingers” A workshop and concert by Santiago Vazquez-Loredo.

Vazquez-Loredo grew up in Hickory, and in sixth grade he chose to take violin as his arts elective, and it has made all the difference. Playing in the school orchestra and the Western Piedmont Youth Symphony throughout high school, he went on to East Carolina University and earned a bachelor’s degree and a Certificate of Advanced Performance Studies. While at ECU, he changed instruments from the violin to the viola.

In May, Vazquez-Loredo earned a Masters of Music degree from The New England Conservatory. After appearing with numerous groups and in many festivals, he is currently auditioning with major orchestras in the country.

Through an Arts Equity grant from the North Carolina Council for the Arts, Centro Latino is bringing Vazquez-Loredo home to present an interactive workshop for children and adults. The demonstration will be held in the choir room at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Hickory, Tuesday, June 21, beginning at 5 p.m. Participants will gain new appreciation of perhaps the most misunderstood string instrument in the orchestra.

A stringed instrument “petting zoo” with caretakers from orchestra teachers and students from Hickory Public Schools will give children and adults the opportunity to try out violins, violas, cellos, and basses.

The demonstration will be followed by a viola recital by Vazquez-Loredo and accompanist Jeana Borman beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary. Both the demonstration lesson and concert are free and open to the public. No pre-registration is necessary.

The Arts Equity grant also allowed Centro Latino to provide enrichment experiences for participants in its Abriendo Puertas throughout the last semester. These opportunities included photography lessons for students and adults by Taiana Martinez, music and poetry by Jenny Lopez and visits from MudMamas, the Hickory Music Factory, the Hickory Art Museum, and the Green Room. For more information about the concert or programs of Centro Latino, contact Centro Latino client services at 828-330-0477.