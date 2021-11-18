Musical bingo, theater auditions and more

1990s music bingo at library
Test your ’90s music knowledge for a chance to win ’90s-themed prizes at music bingo and name that tune at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
For information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. Library programs are free and open to the public.
Advanced registration is not required. Space is limited, and the program is first-come, first-served.
Free classes about personalities and emotions
From 10 a.m. to noon Thursday learn about personality and communication at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
VayaHealth will present two training sessions: “Personality: Why Mine is Different” and “Communication Barriers and Emotion.” The first class will be at 10 a.m., and the second class will be at 11 a.m.
This program is free, but space is limited so advance registration is required. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library .
“Frozen Jr.” auditions at The Green Room
The Green Room Community Theatre will hold auditions for Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday. This all-youth production is directed by Heather Archer and musically directed by Cathy Banner.
Auditions are open to students ages 8 to 18. Participants need to prepare 32 bars (or a verse/chorus) of a song in the style of the show or that showcases their vocal abilities. Sheet music is encouraged. Come prepared to move and show off any special abilities you may have.
The auditions are at the Old Post Office Playhouse, 10 S Main Ave., Newton. Enter at the lower-level door at the back of the building on South Ashe Avenue. You only need to attend one of the audition dates.
Performance dates are Jan. 28, 29, 30 and Feb. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13, 2022. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday shows are at 3 p.m. Performers must be available for all performances to audition.
For more information about “Frozen Jr.” visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or call us at 828-464-6583.
Do you have your golden ticket?
The Green Room Community Theatre is putting on Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” starting Friday.
It is the story of world-famous candy man Willy Wonka and his quest to find an heir. Wonka holds a contest awarding tickets to a free tour of his chocolate factory and a lifetime chocolate supply. The quest comes to chocolate-covered life as the five winning children learn they must follow Wonka’s rules.
The musical features songs from the classic 1971 film and new songs, including “The Candy Man,” “I Want It Now!” and “Pure Imagination.” Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” is produced by McCreary Modern and is directed by Caleb Sigmon and musically directed by Cathy Banner.
There will be performances on Nov. 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 and Dec. 3, 4, 5. On Friday and Saturday, performances are at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, performances are at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 .
Ticket are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and under. All patrons are asked to wear a mask while attending.
Christmas with the Ricardos
For one night only, a holiday special will pay tribute to Lucy and Ricky Ricardo at the Newton Performing Arts Center.
The show begins Saturday at 7 p.m. The show includes everything from musical numbers to Christmas songs from the ‘40s and ‘50s, as well as comedy skits and audience participation.
Some highlights of the show come when Lucy performs her rendition of “The Nutcracker” and later disguises herself as Santa Claus, and when Lucy and Ricky sing and dance to “Baby it’s Cold Outside.”
The audience will participate in performing “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” led by Lucy.
Tickets are $20 to $25. Find tickets at www.ncauditorium.com/lucy.
Doors open at 6 p.m.