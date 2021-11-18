Musical bingo, theater auditions and more

It is the story of world-famous candy man Willy Wonka and his quest to find an heir. Wonka holds a contest awarding tickets to a free tour of his chocolate factory and a lifetime chocolate supply. The quest comes to chocolate-covered life as the five winning children learn they must follow Wonka’s rules.

The musical features songs from the classic 1971 film and new songs, including “The Candy Man,” “I Want It Now!” and “Pure Imagination.” Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” is produced by McCreary Modern and is directed by Caleb Sigmon and musically directed by Cathy Banner.

There will be performances on Nov. 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 and Dec. 3, 4, 5. On Friday and Saturday, performances are at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, performances are at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 .

Ticket are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and under. All patrons are asked to wear a mask while attending.

Christmas with the Ricardos

For one night only, a holiday special will pay tribute to Lucy and Ricky Ricardo at the Newton Performing Arts Center.