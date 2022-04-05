Music venue, brewery under construction in northwest Hickory

For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.

Goodfellow has worked in audio and visual work since 2003 and his company, Codex Sound, has thrived since he started it in 2009. He’s had a hand in roughly 10,000 concerts since he started the company, he said.

All the time, he had another dream in mind: to turn the vacant Hickory building into a top-notch music and event venue. When the COVID-19 pandemic halted concerts, and thus all of Codex Sound’s work, Goodfellow had the time to make it happen.

“I have wanted to own a venue for a long time,” he said. “It’s always been a dream.”

Goodfellow knew from the day he stepped foot in the building at 109 11th St. NW that it would make a perfect music venue. It is along the Hickory’s planned City Walk. The way sound bounces around its tall ceilings and wood floors was ideal, and it had enough space to hold a good crowd, he said.

During the lull in sound business in 2020, Goodfellow laid the plans to renovate the building and open his venue.

In late 2021, work started in earnest.

Now, the brick building is painted a slate gray. A large outdoor patio was added to one side. Two garage doors lead from the patio into a bar area. From there, two doors open into a large event space.

Once finished, the event space will be called The Premier.

It will keep its tall ceilings, original rafters and wood floors. Goodfellow added two large bathrooms at the opposite end of the stage, so no one is kept waiting during a concert. The main entrance also will be at the back, with a ticket counter and a service window where people can buy drinks as they walk in.

Goodfellow used his years of experience visiting hundreds of music venues to help design his own. He used what he saw that worked well at other venues and scrapped what he knew wouldn’t work.

“It’s pretty awesome seeing the progress, to pull up to the building and see what’s new every time,” he said.

Goodfellow hopes to have The Premier ready by the summer. The building holds about 250 people, he said. He plans to host concerts and stand-up comedians as well as open it for rentals for weddings, parties and other events. Goodfellow compared The Premier to the Orange Peel in Asheville, although The Premier is slightly smaller.

There aren’t many larger music venues in the area, but there is a love of music, he said.

“I think it’s something Hickory can support, something Hickory needs,” he said.

Goodfellow’s connections to the music world will help him get good musicians in to draw crowds, he said.

Throughout the week, even when there aren’t events, the bar and brewery will still be open, he said.

The bar will be run by Wayne Scruggs, Alan Davis and James Mathews, who own Bi-Partisan Brewing. The bar will sell the beer they brew as well as bottles, cans and drafts of a variety of other beer and wine. Scruggs, Davis and Mathews started Bi-Partisan Brewing in 2020, but they only brewed at home and for themselves until recently, when the opportunity to become a full-fledged brewery at The Premier came up.

Goodfellow met them through their church, which rents Goodfellow’s venue for services. Goodfellow tried their beer and was impressed, Scruggs said. He asked if they’d like to open in his bar area.

Now, the brewery is transitioning to sell publicly.

At Bi-Partisan at The Premier, they will sell rotating beers of their own brewing. Their beers include amber ales, wheat beers, pale ales and more.

Goodfellow plans to regularly host food trucks at the venue so people can eat while they drink.

For Scruggs, Davis and Mathews, the brewery is a side job. They come from sales and farming backgrounds. The brewery is something they started for fun, and they want to keep it that way.

“It’s going to be a lot of work, but we want to still have fun,” Scruggs said. “Not just us, but the community. We want a place where people can relax and enjoy themselves.”

The bar will open when the venue does, but won’t hold regular hours until it’s more established, Scruggs said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.