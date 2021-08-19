Music, theater and more

The storyline follows three women who are fed up with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss. They find themselves in a perfect position. Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their fantasies of “doing him in” while taking over the company that tried to keep them down. Set in the late 1970s with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, this musical of friendship and revenge will have you cheering for these strong ladies.

"9 to 5 The Musical" is directed by Allison Andrews, musically directed by Marie Denig and choreographed by Anyea Gibson. The show is produced by Cargo Transporters Inc. and Hickory Park Furniture Galleries. The show is rated PG-13 for language and suggestive content.

There will be performances on Sept. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. On Friday and Saturday, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, performances will be at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. The office is open Wednesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and younger.