Music, theater and more

Country singer John Berry in Newton Saturday
John Berry will perform Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Newton Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.
John Berry continues to celebrate 40 years as a country music performer and songwriter as well as his 26th anniversary since signing his first record deal. His most recent single is “The Richest Man” from the new album "Thomas Road." In 2018, he charted at No. 30 on the Music Row Breakout Charts with the single “Beautifully Broken,” which is featured in the soundtrack for the movie of the same name.
The singer-songwriter rose to stardom on the country charts of the 1990s with such mega hits as "Your Love Amazes Me," "Standing on the Edge of Goodbye" and "She’s Taken a Shine."
Tickets are $35 to $48. The opening act is James Glenn. For more information, visit ncauditorium.com.
Night Move Band plays in Valdese Friday
Valdese Family Friday Night summer series will continue its season with the Night Move Band beginning at 7 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School.
The Night Move Band is a six-piece band that performs R&B, beach, classic rock and funk music and features four-part harmonies on many of their songs.
The band features five vocalists that each take a turn at singing lead. The band consists of guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums, saxophone and percussion.
Each member of the band has more than 20 years of experience traveling up and down the east coast and performing with many top acts in the music business.
The Night Move Band utilizes top of the line sound and lighting equipment to provide their audience with a professional musical experience.
Concessions will be available and provided by the Faith Community Church and a 50/50 raffle will be offered. Concert attendees are encouraged to visit local restaurants in downtown Valdese and check out the retail shops and boutiques while they are visiting. With over 10 local restaurants, plan your evening in Valdese with good eats and free entertainment.
For further information about events in Valdese and the full Family Friday Night’s concert schedule, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
Tickets on sale for Dolly Parton’s '9 to 5 The Musical'
The Green Room Community Theatre will have a musical back on stage in September. Tickets for "9 to 5 The Musical" will go on sale Friday, Aug. 20. This musical is based on 20th Century Fox’s picture starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin and the book by Patricia Resnick.
The storyline follows three women who are fed up with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss. They find themselves in a perfect position. Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their fantasies of “doing him in” while taking over the company that tried to keep them down. Set in the late 1970s with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, this musical of friendship and revenge will have you cheering for these strong ladies.
"9 to 5 The Musical" is directed by Allison Andrews, musically directed by Marie Denig and choreographed by Anyea Gibson. The show is produced by Cargo Transporters Inc. and Hickory Park Furniture Galleries. The show is rated PG-13 for language and suggestive content.
There will be performances on Sept. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. On Friday and Saturday, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, performances will be at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. The office is open Wednesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and younger.