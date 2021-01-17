Music store notches 25 years in Hickory; owner says tempo is not slowing

Nothing is more refreshing to the ears when you attend a church service or concert than to hear the voices clearly though the microphone.

This requires a good public address system and an experienced engineer. Hickory’s Larry Gragg can make the music clear. He says a good PA system depends on quality in the speakers, microphones, monitors, amplifiers and mixing boards. Gragg said experienced and knowledgeable people are needed to set up and operate a system.

Gragg operates Larry’s Music and Sound in downtown Hickory. The store is filled with drums, guitars, speakers and accessories. He plays the drums and says famed guitarist Eric Clapton is his favorite musician.

Gragg started out in the furniture industry but soon realized music was his calling. In November, he celebrated 25 years in Hickory. He said that long run would not have been possible without the support of his customers.

He added, “It makes me feel good when we put in a good sound system and the people enjoy it.”

Gragg’s wife and son, Scott, help run the business. The store also features three instructors offering guitar, piano and drum lessons.