Music, poetry and more on tap in Hickory region

To give as many writers as possible the chance to be heard after more than a year without an audience, the July 13 event will consist of an extended open mic with up to 12 readers.

So far, the following area writers have registered to read in the open mic:

Scott Owens, author of 16 books of poetry, including his newest, “Sky Full of Stars and Dreaming”; Joyce Brown, author of “Singing with Jagged Edges”; Bud Caywood, author of more than a dozen collections of poetry; Les Brown, author of “A Place Where Trees Had Names”; Doug McHargue, author of “The Woman in the Happy Dollar”; Beverly Finney, author of “Bearing Witness”; Mel Hager, Alexander County librarian and published author; and Patricia Deaton, award-winning Hickory poet.

Poetry Hickory begins at 6:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public. For questions or to register to read, call Scott Owens at 828-234-4266.

Pickin’ on the Square continues in Shelby

Pickin’ on the Square, the communitywide bluegrass jam session, returns this summer to the Earl Scruggs Center in uptown Shelby.