Music, poetry and more on tap in Hickory region

Valdese summer concerts continue
Valdese Family Friday Nights Summer Concert series will continue the 2021 season with Fox and Company on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. at the field behind the Old Rock School.
Performing throughout Burke and Catawba counties, Fox and Company typically plays covers of dance-oriented music from a variety of genres, including classic rock, Southern rock, rock, country rock, country, bluegrass, soul, blues, R&B, beach, shag, oldies and Top 40 hits.
The group is composed of six members. Michael and Stephen Fox provide the lead vocals. Joining them are Lance Main on guitar, John Crisp on guitar and keyboard, Brian Beane on drums and Alan McGalliard on bass.
Concert attendees are encouraged to visit local restaurants in downtown Valdese and check out the retail shops while they are visiting. Concessions will be available and a 50/50 raffle will be offered.
For more information about events in Valdese, visit www.visitvaldese.com, www.valdeseconcerts.com or call 828-879-2129.
Poetry Hickory returns to Taste Full Beans
After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Poetry Hickory, Hickory’s long-running poetry reading series, returns July 13 with an Open Mic Night at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse.
To give as many writers as possible the chance to be heard after more than a year without an audience, the July 13 event will consist of an extended open mic with up to 12 readers.
So far, the following area writers have registered to read in the open mic:
Scott Owens, author of 16 books of poetry, including his newest, “Sky Full of Stars and Dreaming”; Joyce Brown, author of “Singing with Jagged Edges”; Bud Caywood, author of more than a dozen collections of poetry; Les Brown, author of “A Place Where Trees Had Names”; Doug McHargue, author of “The Woman in the Happy Dollar”; Beverly Finney, author of “Bearing Witness”; Mel Hager, Alexander County librarian and published author; and Patricia Deaton, award-winning Hickory poet.
Poetry Hickory begins at 6:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public. For questions or to register to read, call Scott Owens at 828-234-4266.
Pickin’ on the Square continues in Shelby
Pickin’ on the Square, the communitywide bluegrass jam session, returns this summer to the Earl Scruggs Center in uptown Shelby.
The 2021 Pickin’ on the Square events are set for Saturday evenings from 5-8 p.m. July 10 and Aug. 14. Presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Pickin’ on the Square events are free and all are invited to attend.
Pickers of all playing levels are encouraged to bring their instruments and participate in a welcoming, informal jam. Not a picker? Bring your family and friends to enjoy the music. Pull up a lawn chair, sit back and listen.
The Earl Scruggs Center Gift Shop will be open during the event for guests to purchase refreshments and souvenirs. In case of inclement weather, Pickin’ on the Square will be moved inside the Earl Scruggs Center to the Great Hall. Capacity may be limited, and face coverings are welcome for all visitors inside the Earl Scruggs Center due to ongoing precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Learn more about the Earl Scruggs Center: Music & Stories from the American South and upcoming events and programs by calling 704-487-6233 or visiting www.earlscruggscenter.org.