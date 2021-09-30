Music, performances taking the stage

The Sails Original Music Series will finish out the season with Cruz Contreras on Oct. 15, Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba on Oct. 22, and The Get Right Band on Oct. 29.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic or go to the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.

Bluegrass trio appearing in Boone

The Brooklyn-based bluegrass music trio Damn Tall Buildings will take to the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country stage for a live, in-person concert on Friday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

The theater is at 559 W. King St., Boone.

“If you like your bluegrass served with a little punch, attitude, grit and gravy, with that busking spirit that was so present and palpable in the early incarnations of Old Crow Medicine Show and made you realize that string band music could be so much more than fuddy-duddy re-enactments by crusty ol’ relics, then the Damn Tall Buildings will slide in nice as a welcome addition to your listening rotation,” said Savingcountrymusic.com.