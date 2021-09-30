Music, performances taking the stage

Selwyn Birchwood performing Friday
The city of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series, presented by Frye Regional Medical Center, continues with bluesman Selwyn Birchwood back on stage on Friday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Hickory.
Birchwood performed for the “Tunes in Trade Alley” special Sails Original Music Series event in June 2019 with fiery guitar and lap steel playing, trailblazing lyrics and gritty vocals. Highly regarded as one of the most extraordinary young stars in the blues, Birchwood calls his original music “electric swamp funkin’ blues,” defined by raw and soulful musicianship played with fire-and-brimstone fervor.
In addition to Selwyn’s electrifying guitar and lap steel playing, the other featured instrument is Regi Oliver’s driving baritone sax. The group is rounded out by bass, drums and keyboards.
“Selwyn is writing and performing terrific contemporary blues,” Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair said. “But you can hear and see that Selwyn has been influenced by the past, and he honors the history of the genre. You hear the voices of the past blues masters like an echo within his original songs.”
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Union Square businesses will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that can be consumed on Union Square.
The Sails Original Music Series will finish out the season with Cruz Contreras on Oct. 15, Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba on Oct. 22, and The Get Right Band on Oct. 29.
For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic or go to the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.
Bluegrass trio appearing in Boone
The Brooklyn-based bluegrass music trio Damn Tall Buildings will take to the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country stage for a live, in-person concert on Friday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m.
The theater is at 559 W. King St., Boone.
“If you like your bluegrass served with a little punch, attitude, grit and gravy, with that busking spirit that was so present and palpable in the early incarnations of Old Crow Medicine Show and made you realize that string band music could be so much more than fuddy-duddy re-enactments by crusty ol’ relics, then the Damn Tall Buildings will slide in nice as a welcome addition to your listening rotation,” said Savingcountrymusic.com.
Damn Tall Buildings radiates the energy of a ragtag crew of music students playing bluegrass on the street. Anchoring that energy is their instrumental chops, their strong songwriting and their varied influences that stretch beyond bluegrass, even beyond American roots music altogether.
Whether sharing lead vocals and instrumental solos or blending their voices into loose, joyous harmony, the three principal members of Damn Tall Buildings — guitarist and lead vocalist Max Capistran, bassist and lead vocalist Sasha Dubyk, and fiddler and vocalist Avery Ballotta — blend elements of bluegrass, blues, roots-rock and vintage swing.
Prior to the concert, audiences are invited to stroll West King Street in downtown Boone. Oct. 1 is a First Friday Buskers Fest where artists of all kinds, from musicians to street performers to visual artists can be found in strategic places from Turchin Center and Public Library all the way down to Ransom.
Tickets to Damn Tall Buildings are $25 per person. For more information about the artist and admission policies, visit the theatre’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
At the App Theatre, masks must be worn indoors when not actively eating or drinking. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test by a health care provider within 72 hours of the show is required of all attendees, regardless of age. Any proof must show your full name and be presented with a matching ID. For more information, visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.
Tickets on sale for murder mystery
Tickets for “Dial ‘M’ for Murder” at the Green Room Community Theatre will go on sale Friday, Oct. 1.
In the play, a man plots the murder of his wife, but when she turns the tables on her attempted assailant, things go much differently than planned. The play that inspired Hitchcock’s suspense classic weaves an ever-tightening web of danger and deception and is guaranteed to entwine you with its spine-chilling twists and turns.
“Dial ‘M’ for Murder” will be directed by David Townsend and is produced by Corning Optical Communications. The show is written by Fredrick Knott. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24. On Friday and Saturday, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, performances will be at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and under. If you have questions about the show, call 828-464-6583.