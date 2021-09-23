Music, illusions and more on for weekend

“The Devil’s Daughter: A Harley Quinn Story” is a feature-length Harley Quinn fan film that possesses a focused take on the effects of domestic violence and abuse in the same vein as Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” movie brought light and attention to the devastating effects of untreated mental illness.

The film will debut Oct. 30 at Golden Ticket Twin Cinemas in Lenoir and at conventions and venues for the following six months.

The project has a definitive horror tone added to set it apart from other screen adaptations of this iconic DC character.

This production will raise awareness and funds to support the fight against domestic violence in all forms by partnering with Gracious Hands as one of its primary beneficiaries.

Director Sonja Chisolm and her team at Gracious Hands have, for the last six years, provided mothers and their children with resources and solutions to move them from homeless to housing and self-sufficiency and love them back to life. Find out more about this organization at www.gracioushandshousing.org.

The film will also be released for free on Facebook and YouTube on Halloween night with a donation link provided to continue to support Gracious Hands.