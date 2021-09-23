Music, illusions and more on for weekend

Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters playing Friday
The city of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series, presented by Frye Regional Medical Center, will feature popular country crooners Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters on Friday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Hickory.
The music of the Asheville-based band is nuanced, bringing insight and wit to the stories Platt tells through songwriting. Lyrically driven, the band’s country roots music often inspires introspection, whether it be about life on the road, heartache or hope.
Platt has a knack for accessing a deep well of emotion and applying it to her storytelling, whether she is writing from her own experiences or immersing herself into the melody of emotions in another person’s life.
Performing along with Platt, The Honeycutters are Matt Smith (pedal steel and electric guitars), Rick Cooper (bass/vocals), and Evan Martin (drums/vocals).
“This band does rough-hewn alt/country as good as anyone,” Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair said. “There’s heartache, second chances, humor and those great melodies. And with the band’s new music just hitting the airwaves, we’re excited to welcome them back to Hickory and the Sails Stage.”
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Union Square businesses will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that can be consumed on Union Square.
For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.
Extreme illusions & escapes
On Saturday, Sept. 25, Josh and Lea Knotts will bring a show of illusions to the Newton Performing Arts Center.
The duo have designed a show mixed with stage illusions and skillful escapes, audience participation and exciting music — not your everyday magic act.
The show is at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.ncauditorium.com. Prices range from $20 to $35.
Josh and Lea Knotts have performed over 300 shows annually since 2009. They have traveled the United States entertaining audiences of all sizes.
The show’s leading performers are winners of the 2016 Merlin Award and the 2016 Fair and Festival Entertainers of the Year Award. The award is given to magicians who have achieved the highest level in their craft on both national and international stages.
Extreme Illusions and Escapes is inspired by Las Vegas-style illusion shows and boasts a fast-paced set that incorporates a wide variety of stunts and lots of audience participation.
Harley Quinn fan film debut
“The Devil’s Daughter: A Harley Quinn Story” is a feature-length Harley Quinn fan film that possesses a focused take on the effects of domestic violence and abuse in the same vein as Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” movie brought light and attention to the devastating effects of untreated mental illness.
The film will debut Oct. 30 at Golden Ticket Twin Cinemas in Lenoir and at conventions and venues for the following six months.
The project has a definitive horror tone added to set it apart from other screen adaptations of this iconic DC character.
This production will raise awareness and funds to support the fight against domestic violence in all forms by partnering with Gracious Hands as one of its primary beneficiaries.
Director Sonja Chisolm and her team at Gracious Hands have, for the last six years, provided mothers and their children with resources and solutions to move them from homeless to housing and self-sufficiency and love them back to life. Find out more about this organization at www.gracioushandshousing.org.
The film will also be released for free on Facebook and YouTube on Halloween night with a donation link provided to continue to support Gracious Hands.
The cast includes: Faneal Godbold as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, Rob Kellum as Dr. Jeremiah Arkham, Crystal Cleveland as Poison Ivy, Ashley McHam as Commissioner Barbara Gordon, John C. Martin as Batman, Heather Six as Catwoman, Johnathan “Jax.N.Saine” Barber Jr. as The Joker and William Frady as Dr. Jonathan Crane, among many others.
The film is written, directed and produced by self-published horror and science fiction author, and creator of the Dusk Series, Ronald J. Rossmann Jr.
Tickets can be purchased at www.eventcreate.com/e/realdevilsdaughter. Seating is limited.
More information can be found on the official Facebook page www.facebook.com/realdevilsdaughter.