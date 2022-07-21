Music, games and food this weekend

Shakedown to perform in Valdese on Friday

Shakedown is the next band to take the stage in Valdese for the Friday Family Nights concert series this Friday at 7 p.m. at Temple Field behind the Old Rock School.

Shakedown performs a variety of music including beach, shag, rock ’n’ roll, funk, Motown and country.

Concessions will be provided by Valdese Elementary Parent Teacher Organization. Fresh popcorn, snow cones, nachos, candy, cold drinks, ice cream and chips will be available during the concert.

Pick your own sunflowers at Hart Square Village

In 2020, in partnership with local farmers, Hart Square Village planted five acres of sunflowers. People came to pick their own sunflower bouquets, photographers arranged photoshoots in the blooms and children played in the floral landscape.

The Hart Square U-Pick Sunflower Farm is back in 2022 with 10 acres of sunflowers. The dates for the Hart Square U-Pick Sunflower Farm are July 28 and July 29 from 5-8:30 p.m. each day. Tickets are $20 for adults and free for children under 12.

Come enjoy a mix of flowers and history at the village, located at 5055 Hope Road in Vale.

Due to recent rains, the sunflowers are up earlier than expected. This event often sells out, so order your tickets early. Tickets are available online at hartsquare.com.

The Fritz to perform in Hickory on Saturday

The Fritz will perform at the hum on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The hum is located at 227 Second Ave. SW, near Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Tickets are available online at thehum.live or at the gate before the show. Kids under 12 get in free. Bam’s Sandwich Bistro will be set up at the venue.