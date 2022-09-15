Music, community yard sale and chalk art contest

Music in downtown Hickory on Thursday

The Western Piedmont Symphony is presenting the Side/Show in downtown Hickory on Thursday. The Side/Show showcases the symphony’s chamber ensembles and friends performing a variety of music genres in nontraditional settings.

The concerts are free and open to the public. The Side/Show will be from 5-8 p.m. in select locations in downtown Hickory. Performances will occur every half hour.

The reed instrument group Quintet Sirocco and the string instrument group Maestro’s Quartet will be performing inside the Hickory Wine Shoppe on Union Square.

The World Wide Acoustic Quartet and the Just Friends Jazz trio will perform on the CommScope Stage on Union Square.

Clarinetist David Allen and violinist Kelsey Philbrick will be performing inside of Trade Alley Art at 25 Second St. NW.

The NC Harp Trio will perform in the Barley Market at 109 Government Ave. SW.

The Side/Show event is part of a larger event. The Downtown Hickory Art Crawl will also be taking place at 5 p.m. Thursday. The crawl brings artists, art demonstrations and music to downtown. Artists will be displaying and selling their work. There will be pottery, paintings, woodworking and more.

Newton Parks and Rec yard sale is Saturday

The Newton Parks and Recreation Department’s Fall Breeze & Autumn Leaves Yard Sale will be held on Saturday. The communitywide sale will be from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Southside Park at 1775 Southwest Blvd.

Sellers may continue to register for remaining 12-foot-by-12-foot booth spaces. Registration is $25 and runs until the day of the event as space allows. To confirm availability and reserve a space, call the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317

Chalk art contest in Hickory

The Chalk Our Walk Contest is a free sidewalk chalk art exhibition and contest being held at Stanford Park on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants ages 3 and older are invited to show off their artistic talents.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three entries in each category: ages 3-11, ages 12 and older and artist groups of two to four people. Register online at hickory.activityreg.com to reserve a three-hour time block and a 10-by-10 foot space to design a masterpiece.

One box of complimentary chalk will be provided with registration. Stanford Park is at 1451 Eighth St. Drive NE in Hickory. For more information, contact Events Coordinator Lance Riddle at 828-261-2254 or lriddle@hickorync.gov.