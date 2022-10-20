Music, art and plays this weekend

Western Piedmont Symphony celebrates famous British songwriters

The Western Piedmont Symphony celebrates three of Britain’s legendary songwriters during the Foothills Pop: Music of the Knights concert on Saturday.

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney are not only knights — they also happen to be three of the most successful songwriters of all time with careers that span decades.

The Music of the Knights concert honors their lasting musical influence with songs like “Memory,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Circle of Life,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Your Song,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” ”Yesterday,” “Hey Jude,” and many more.

The concert is from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Tickets range from $25 to $45. Tickets can be purchase online at wpsymphony.org.

“Tiny Art” showcase opens on Thursday at Full Circle Arts

Full Circle Arts invites the public to the opening of its 10th annual “Tiny Art” show on Thursday.

Visitors will be able to view many very small works of art, most of them for sale at affordable prices. The artwork will be on display from Thursday through Nov. 12 at Full Circle Arts’ gallery located at 42-B Third St. NW in Hickory. Gallery hours are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tiny art by students from Hickory Public Schools well also be displayed.

The judge for the competition is Randy Bell, a longtime artist and educator. Genie Greenlaw is creating special tiny ribbons for the adult category. Handmade paper workshop in Valdese this Saturday

The Rock School Arts Foundation will be hosting a handmade paper workshop Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The workshop will be instructed by Linda Harvey.

The workshop will be in the RSAF Studio 101 at the Old Rock School in Valdese. Attendees are asked to park and enter on the east side of the building.

The workshop it $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

Bring an apron or extra shirt. You will get wet. Also bring something rigid, like a board or baking sheet that is at least one square foot to take wet paper sheets home on.

There will be a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. Attendees may bring a box lunch or grab a quick bite at nearby restaurants, such as Twin Brother’s Pizza, Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant, 100 Main Restaurant and Bar, McDonald’s, Myra’s, Old World Baking Company and Osaki Japanese Restaurant.

To register for the workshop, email rsaf1893@gmail.com or call 828-838-9806

Last Weekend of “Moonlight and Magnolias” at the Green Room Theatre

There are three more chances to see the play “Moonlight and Magnolias” at the Green Room Theatre this weekend.

“Moonlight and Magnolias” is set in 1939 Hollywood. Producer, David O. Selznick (played by Kurt Sigmon), has just shut down the highly anticipated film “Gone with the Wind,” as nothing seems to be working. The producer summons director Victor Fleming (played by Cory Bragg) and screenwriter Ben Hecht (played by Mark Alton Rose) to his office and locks them both inside. For five days, the three men labor to bring the beloved Margaret Mitchell novel to the silver screen. All the while Selznick’s assistant Miss Poppenghul (played by Chrissy Schramm) provides lots of peanuts and bananas to help keep them nourished.

On Friday and Saturday, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday performance will be at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 on Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children ages 12 and younger. “Moonlight and Magnolias” is rated PG13.