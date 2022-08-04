Music, art and bingo coming up in the Catawba Valley

The Night Move Band Friday in Valdese

The Night Move Band will kick off the first concert of August at Valdese’s Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series. The Night Move Band will perform Friday, starting at 7 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School at 400 Main St. W. Concerts are free to the public and take place every Friday night between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day.

The Night Move performs R&B, beach, classic rock and funk music and features four-part harmonies on several songs.

Concessions will be provided by Faith Community Church and a raffle will be held. Fresh popcorn, snow cones, nachos, candy, cold drinks, ice cream and chips will be available.

Concert attendees are also encouraged to take advantage of the diverse restaurants in downtown Valdese. Families can order takeout from one of 12 locally owned restaurants and spread out a blanket for a picnic in the field. Lawn games such as cornhole, Frisbee and Connect Four will be set up for families to play.

‘Carolina Mountains to the Shore’ fiber art exhibition

The Caldwell Arts Council is hosting a new exhibition titled “Carolina Mountains to the Shore,” featuring textile arts by the Upcountry Fiber Artists. The exhibition will open Friday and continue through Sept. 30.

Six Carolina textile artists were inspired by the Carolinas’ beautiful and diverse landscape, abundant with natural resources.

Places and sights discovered while idly driving through the countryside, glimpsing a lovely vista, visiting the cities and coast, or during quiet moments in nature have inspired the work in this exhibition.

Their adventurous use of fabric, surface design and stitching create exciting and innovative works that share a Carolina experience with the viewer.

The Caldwell Arts Council is at 601 College Ave. SW in Lenoir, and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.caldwellarts.com.

Senior bingo and brain games at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Senior bingo returns to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday and will be offered the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. Each session will last about an hour.

The emphasis of the activity is to have fun in a friendly environment. Play is at a relaxed pace, making it perfect for people of all playing levels. Bring friends or join us on your own and meet new people in our community.

This program is free and open to senior citizens. Registration is not required. For more information, call 828-304-0500.

Learn about the African American roots of American music

Join Hickory Community Theatre’s guest director Brian Daye for a presentation on the African American roots of American music on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Daye is the guest director for the Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production of the musical “Memphis.”

Some of the most popular music types, such as rock and roll, country, rock, funk, jazz, blues, R&B and rap, were created and influenced by African American artists.

Drawing on his experience as a former radio DJ, Daye will take the audience on a journey that begins in the late 19th century and leads through today. This presentation will give participants insight into the historical backdrop of the story behind the musical “Memphis.”

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. There is a limit of 45 people. Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

“Memphis” will be presented at Hickory Community Theatre’s Jeffers Theatre from Aug. 26 to Sept. 10. Tickets for the production are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hickorytheatre.org/memphis or by calling 828-328-2283.