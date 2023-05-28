Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host a Music and Theater Camp from June 19-22 at the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road.

Amalie Hinson will guide students as they learn musical and theatrical elements. Using what they have learned during the course of camp, students will then produce a play for friends and family to enjoy at the camp’s conclusion.

The cost of this four-day camp is $65 for Friends of the Center and $75 for nonmembers. The camp is divided into age groups with 4-to-8-year-olds meeting from 9 a.m. to noon and 9-to-13-year-olds meeting from 1-4 p.m.

The Hiddenite Center asks that parents of 4-year-olds remain with their child during camp. Pre-registration is required for summer camps and class sizes are limited to 12 students. Parents can visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone.

For more information, call 828-632-6966.