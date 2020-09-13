Museums eager, ready to reopen; SALT Block back in business Oct. 1

“We’re so excited that we’ve been given this opportunity,” he said. “I think everyone is coming from the standpoint that we want to put our best foot forward in this new world we’re living in. … I think everyone needs (museums) at this time but we also want to do so in a way that is safe for everyone.”

At a time when many people are stressed, stuck in their homes, disconnected from others and learning from home, museums offer much-needed relief, Carfagno said. The museum staff has been preparing for reopening by putting social-distancing measures in place and preparing more classes for children and adults to interact with the museum while staying safely distanced.

“Really, our team has been working hard to create an environment that will be both inspiring and safe. and we hope that everyone will come and visit us,” he said. “We’re excited to see everyone again.”

While the museum will be closed until Oct. 1, the Science Center is started up educational programming, such as classes and outdoor activities this week.