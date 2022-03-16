Museum offers annual student art show

HICKORY — Hickory Museum of Art is celebrating 75 years of the Paul Whitener Student Art Show.

This annual event, started by the museum’s founder and first director Paul Whitener (1911-1959), provides an opportunity for selected student artwork to be exhibited in the museum and for family members and school representatives to demonstrate their support.

Selected artworks are from homeschool, private and public school students in the Hickory City, Catawba County and Newton-Conover areas.

“Understanding the creative process and being comfortable with experimentation empowers students to be innovative when solving problems. The Paul Whitener Student Art Show celebrates the importance of art education in positioning K-12 learners for success now and in the future,” said HMA Executive Director Jon Carfagno.

The elementary school division exhibition will be on view from March 19 - April 10. Awards will be presented at a reception held on Thursday, March 24, 5:30-7 p.m. The middle and high school division exhibition will be on view from April 16 - May 1. Awards will be presented on Tuesday, April 26, 5:30-7 p.m. Award categories for both divisions include: Coffee in the Coe’s Most Creative Artist, first place, second place and third place as well as honorable mentions.

“We are very excited that after two years both elementary and middle/high school exhibits will all be in person," said Ginny Zellmer, education manager.

"We had the exhibits online the last two years but it isn’t the same as seeing the artwork in person. Students are proud to bring their families to the awards reception, too. Being the 75th year for this show, it is a milestone for the museum and another reason to be excited about the walls being filled with student art.” The public is invited to attend both receptions. Admission is free.

The museum is paying tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Paul Whitener Student Art Show with a special exhibition in the Whitener Gallery. This show includes historic photographs and articles from HMA’s archives as well as artwork from past student art show winners and judges.

The exhibitions are sponsored by Rotary Club of Hickory, chartered 1921, District 7670 and annual sponsors Shurtape Technologies, Beaver Family Foundation, Broyhill Family Foundation, Deal Financial Group, and Vanguard Furniture.

Hickory Museum of Art is located on the SALT Block, 243 Third Ave., NE. Admission is free. For more information about museum exhibitions, art classes, field trips, and events, visit www.HickoryArt.org or call the museum at 828-327-8576, ext. 201. Business sponsorship information is also available at the same telephone number.