HICKORY – Hickory Museum of Art announces the return of juniorHMA, an exhibition created especially for children and their families that encourages engagement with the museum’s collection.

Artwork selections will be from HMA’s extensive Southern contemporary folk art collection. Paintings and sculptures will be installed at a kid-friendly height and accompanied by corresponding hands-on interactives.

Children will be able to create abstract and representational designs with giant LiteBrites, explore rural life with tractors and animals, color on a 4-by-24-foot coloring page, sculpt with blocks, invent new figures inspired by the collection, and more.

HMA Executive Director Clarissa Starnes said juniorHMA is an exhibition for the whole family.

"We are presenting folk art from our permanent collection in an engaging way that encourages exploration and fun," she said. "Teaching connection with art and the creative process is exactly what we strive to do, and this exhibition offers that engagement all summer long."

The juniorHMA exhibition will be on view to the public from Saturday, May 13, through Sunday, July 30, in the Shuford Gallery. Museum operating hours are Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The opening day, May 13, corresponds with the Foothills Folk Art Festival in downtown Newton. Spend a fun-filled, family-friendly day with folk art at Hickory Museum of Art and in Newton. Visit www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com for festival details.

Admission is free, however, a suggested donation per person is $5.

The exhibition is supported by Shurtape, Beaver Family Foundation, and Broyhill Family Foundation.

Hickory Museum of Art is located on the SALT Block, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory.