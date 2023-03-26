HICKORY — Mary Ricketson, a columnist for The Cherokee Scout, and author of six collections of poetry will be the featured writer for Poetry Hickory on April 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory.

Ricketson lives in Murphy and works as a mental health counselor and a blueberry farmer. Her poems often reflect the healing power of nature, the surrounding mountains serving as midwife for her words.

She writes a monthly column, "Woman to Woman," for Murphy’s weekly newspaper, The Cherokee Scout.

Her published collections are "I Hear the River Call My Name," "Hanging Dog Creek," "Shade and Shelter," "Mississippi: The Story of Luke and Marian," "Keeping in Place," "Lira, Poems of a Woodland Woman," and "Precious the Mule." She won first place in the 2011 Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest 75th anniversary national poetry contest.

Ricketson's reading will be followed by an open mic.

For more information or to register to read in the open mic, contact Lenoir Rhyne professor and Poetry Hickory founder, Scott Owens, at 828-234-4266 or asowens1@yahoo.com.

Poetry Hickory is a 17-year-old monthly reading series that is free and open to the public.