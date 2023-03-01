NEWTON — Newton Public Art Commission announces the installation of a new mural by Osiris Rain, an internationally renowned muralist and painter.

The community is invited to celebrate this large-scale public art commission — which will become the backdrop for downtown Newton’s recently revitalized Yount Park —during special festivities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Yount Park.

Rain conceived the Yount Park mural in the artistic style of a barn quilt, weaving together a patchwork of natural forms and abstract concepts into a composition that captures the unique essence of Newton. Work will begin on the new mural around March 1. Yount Park is located at 33 East A St., Newton, at the corner of East A Street and College Avenue.

Rain is a classically trained figurative and portrait painter who aims to capture the struggle, contradiction, and beauty of the human experience. He chooses to focus on representational work because it “provides the most accessible means of connection and empathy for the human condition.” His work has been exhibited and collected in Europe and North America and will now be on display in downtown Newton.

The March 11 celebration will include a meet-and-greet with the artist, games, and art for the community. The celebration promises to be fun for all ages with a great lineup of entertainment and attractions including:

• Chainsaw wood carving

• Catawba County Library to Go

• Community art project

• Sidewalk chalk art

• Outdoor games

• Exhibit sharing the symbolism found in the mural

• Live music from Liam Thomas Bailey

• 50/50 raffle

• Pooter Pop Kettle Corn

• Caribbean Sandwich and Pinchos food truck

The mural and celebration are sponsored by Newton Public Art Commission.

In conjunction with the beginning of the mural installation, 3 Little Birds Corks & More will host a meet-and-greet with Osiris Rain at 6 p.m. Friday, March 3. 3 Little Birds is located at 19 North College Ave., Newton. Everyone is invited to attend.