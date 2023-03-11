A bear sits at the center of the mural Osiris Rain is painting in Newton.

The image is inspired by hundreds of carvings a city tree trimmer has placed around Newton, Rain said. “(The carvings are) one of those nuance things you wouldn’t really know about, unless you were from (Newton),” he said.

Newton Tree Trimming Crew Leader Brad Tompkins is known for carving images, particularly of bears, into trees he has trimmed. Tompkins has worked for the city for 16 years, Newton Communications and Marketing Director Alex Frick said.

“There are hundreds (of Tompkins’ carvings) around the city,” Frick said. “Look for them. They are everywhere.”

Along with the bear, a North Carolina salamander and the American flag will be part of the mural. To pay homage to the milling industries in the area, the mural will feature corn and Murray’s Mill, Rain said.

The bright geometric style of the mural is inspired by barn quilts, which are popular around the area, Rain said.

Rain and his assistant, Kristi Kirkpatrick, are using spray paint to create the mural along a wall at Herbert M. Yount Park in downtown Newton. “I hope (the mural) gives (people) a sense of joy with the bright, bold colors,” Rain said. “Also, a sense of pride for their community.”

Rain said stories, such as the bear carvings, are what he loves about doing murals in small towns. Rain said he also enjoys getting to explore the small shops and locally-owned restaurants in small towns.

Celebration on Saturday

On Saturday, an event will be held in the park to celebrate the mural. Rain said the mural should be completed by the end of the month.

Saturday will include a meet-and-greet with Rain, games and community art projects. An exhibit will be set up to explain the symbolism of the mural, Frick said.

Tompkins will be creating wood carvings for attendees, Frick said.

Liam Thomas Bailey will be playing live music. Pooter Pop Kettle Corn and the Caribbean Sandwich and Pinchos food truck will be serving customers during the celebration, Frick said.

Yount Park is at 33 E. A St., at the corner of East A Street and College Avenue.