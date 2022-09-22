Multiple concerts this weekend in the Catawba Valley

Fleetwood Mac tribute at the hum

Fleetwood Mac tribute band The Chain will perform at the hum in downtown Hickory on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The gate will open at 6:30 p.m.

Brother John’s Food Truck will be serving pizza and more onsite. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase. Tickets are on sale now at thehum.live. Tickets purchased before Saturday are $15. Tickets will increase to $20 on Saturday. Kids younger than 12 years old can attend for free. Limited tickets will be available for purchase at the gate before the show.

Bocce tournament in Hudson

The first Hudson Redwood Park Bocce Tournament will take place on Saturday at 9 a.m. The event will be at Redwood Park at 470 Redwood St. Six teams will compete. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chairs.

Bocce is an Italian lawn bowling game brought to the area by the Waldensians when they settled the town of Valdese in 1893. The sport has characteristics of bowling, pool, shuffleboard, golf, curling and other sports. Men and women of all ages can play.

Any questions can be directed to Keith Smith at Hudson Town Hall at 828-728-8272.

Randall Bramblett Band to perform

The Randall Bramblett Band will perform in downtown Hickory on Friday. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. under The Sails on the Square as part of The Sails Original Music Series.

Esteemed singer-songwriter Randall Bramblett is a multi-instrumentalist musician with a rock career spanning four decades. Highly sought-after for his creativity as both a collaborator and skilled touring sideman, the legendary Georgian’s talent has earned him the respect of his peers and many of rock’s finest luminaries.

Bramblett has shared stages with Steve Winwood, Bonnie Raitt, The Allman Brothers, Marc Cohn and Widespread Panic, among others.

For the concert, audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs in addition to seating available at Union Square. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages within the Hickory Downtown Social District.

Western Piedmont Symphony season starts Saturday

Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, announces its 2022-23 season, “Experience the Music. Hear Your Story.”

The 58th season features five classical Masterworks performances, three dynamic Foothills Pops concerts, four different genres represented on the Chamber Classics series, lunch and learn Soundbites events and numerous community events and education concerts.

On Saturday, the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble will open the 2022-23 Chamber Classics series with soulful arrangements of Argentine tango standards and original compositions that create a dynamic pan-Latin fusion. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block. The auditorium is at 243 Third Ave., NE, in Hickory. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at wpsymphony.org.