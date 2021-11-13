Mt. Olive dedicates stained glass Luther rose

Around this field is a golden ring that assures us the abundant life provided through faith has no end.

Roger Long, a lifelong Lutheran, began researching and working with stained glass in the early 1990s. Over the past 30 years, he has worked to develop his own distinctive style, and all of his workmanship is designed in-house. Long’s company, Sola Fide Stained Glass and Woodworking Designs, was a faith-inspired journey.

Currently, this is one of only two stained glass Luther roses created by Long. The other is in the Tennessee LCM bishop’s office.

The wooden frame supporting the rose was designed and built by George Ritchie of Hickory. Ritchie began making cabinets at the age of 14. He retired from Oyama Cabinet but continues to work part-time. Mt. Olive has benefited from the master craftsman’s talents several times previously. He built the series of display cabinets in the narthex as well as the frame around the quilt in Heritage Hall.

Underneath the Luther rose stained glass on a green background are the embroidered Chi Rho symbol along with the Alpha and Omega symbols on either side.