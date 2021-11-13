Mt. Olive dedicates stained glass Luther rose

HICKORY — Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Hickory recently dedicated a special piece of art — a stained glass Luther rose commissioned especially for the church.
Mt. Olive commissioned Roger Long, owner of Sola Fide Stained Glass and Woodworking Designs in Wartburg, Tennessee, to make the stained glass Luther rose. It was dedicated on Oct. 31 — Reformation Sunday — by the Rev. Ryan Ray, pastor of Mt. Olive. The artwork is now a permanent addition to the narthex of the church.
Every year, many Protestant Christians celebrate Reformation Day on or around Oct. 31. It is the day to recognize and commemorate Martin Luther’s nailing his 95 Theses to the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, in 1517.
The Luther seal or Luther rose is a widely recognized symbol for Lutheranism. It was the seal that was designed for Martin Luther at the behest of John Frederick of Saxony in 1530.
Luther saw it as a compendium or expression of his theology and faith.
The black cross in a red heart reminds us the crucified Jesus saves us and gives us life.
The heart is in the middle of a white rose, showing that only faith in God provides joy, comfort and peace.
The rose stands in a sky-blue field, indicating that such joy is merely the beginning of our heavenly future.
Around this field is a golden ring that assures us the abundant life provided through faith has no end.
Roger Long, a lifelong Lutheran, began researching and working with stained glass in the early 1990s. Over the past 30 years, he has worked to develop his own distinctive style, and all of his workmanship is designed in-house. Long’s company, Sola Fide Stained Glass and Woodworking Designs, was a faith-inspired journey.
Currently, this is one of only two stained glass Luther roses created by Long. The other is in the Tennessee LCM bishop’s office.
The wooden frame supporting the rose was designed and built by George Ritchie of Hickory. Ritchie began making cabinets at the age of 14. He retired from Oyama Cabinet but continues to work part-time. Mt. Olive has benefited from the master craftsman’s talents several times previously. He built the series of display cabinets in the narthex as well as the frame around the quilt in Heritage Hall.
Underneath the Luther rose stained glass on a green background are the embroidered Chi Rho symbol along with the Alpha and Omega symbols on either side.
The Chi Rho symbol has been used for centuries to acknowledge Christ. Alpha and Omega are, in Christianity, the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet. The phrase “I am the alpha and the omega” is further clarified with the additional phrase, “the beginning and the end” in Revelation 21:6, 22:13. This phrase is interpreted by many Christians to mean that Jesus has existed for all eternity or that God is eternal.