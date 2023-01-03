Mr. Catawba County, Stine Isenhower, dead at 95; he was a Republican county commissioner, state lawmaker

Stine Isenhower, a former county commissioner and state legislator whose devotion to his home county earned him the nickname Mr. Catawba County, died Saturday at the age of 95.

A native of Conover and graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University, Isenhower served as chairman of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners from 1966 to 1970. He was a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 to 1992.

In a tweet Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper paid tribute to Isenhower, calling him “an extraordinary public servant who made a difference for his beloved Catawba County and NC.”

The governor added: “Having served with him in the legislature, I know he was a caring man of integrity.”

Isenhower’s son Randy, who currently serves as chairman of the county board, said Stine Isenhower was a supportive father and grandfather who “really tried to personify as best he could the love of Christ to everybody.”

“It didn’t matter who you were, what you did – good, bad, how accomplished you were or not – I mean everybody was just special to him,” Randy Isenhower said.

Stine Isenhower entered public office when he was elected as a Catawba County commissioner in 1966. He was among a group of Republicans who flipped the board from Democratic to Republican control. Another was Cass Ballenger, who would go on to serve the region in Congress.

Isenhower said in 2019 education funding – specifically ensuring that Catawba County school system got the same financial support as the other school districts – was a key part of his platform.

Bob Hibbitts, a former county commissioner who served after Isenhower left office, said Isenhower’s knack for connecting with people served him well in public office.

“He had skills and abilities that made him likeable and effective across party lines,” Hibbitts said, adding, “He was a people person as you might say, and he was humble. That was one of his trademarks, that anybody could talk to Stine.”

Hibbitts credited Stine Isenhower as a valued source of advice during Hibbitts’ own tenure on the county board.

Isenhower’s second stint in elected office came in 1986 when he began serving as a state representative, an office he held through 1992.

He spoke in 2019 about how his frustrations with the way the legislature operated led to him end his legislative career after three terms.

“I really was becoming very upset about the lack of cooperation between the two parties,” Isenhower said. “The fact is that the Democratic caucus told (their members) what to do; the Republican caucus told us what to do. It became very hostile.”

There were also personal reasons. Isenhower was fond of saying, “A day out of Catawba County is a day lost.” But he found being a legislator required him to spend more time outside the county than he liked, a point that really hit home during a conversation with his granddaughter.

He recalled her asking him to accompany her to a Grandparents Day at school.

Isenhower said he could not because of his obligations in Raleigh. His granddaughter said that would not be a problem since she could bring a substitute.

“Boy, that hit,” Isenhower said. “I wanted to come home. I really missed being home. I missed church. I missed people.”

Outside of his elected service, Isenhower’s community involvement included membership or leadership roles in such organizations as Concordia Lutheran Church, the Conover Lions Club, Conover Volunteer Fire Department, Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, YMCA and Red Cross.

He also served in the U.S. Army.

Randy Isenhower said his father viewed service in elected office “as both a privilege and an obligation that we have and really for our fellow man, not for him.”

Reflecting on his Mr. Catawba County nickname in 2019, Isenhower said: “Well, if it means a person who loves the people of Catawba County and being a part of Catawba County 92 years, it makes me humbly grateful.”