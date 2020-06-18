Moving, storage company plans fundraiser
0 comments

Moving, storage company plans fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

HICKORY - Ashe Van Lines, LLC and AAA Moving & Storage, LLC, a local moving and storage company, will hold a warehouse sale on Saturday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A variety of household items and furniture will be available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Lifehouse and Open Door Ministries.

The fundraiser will take place at 871 Highland Ave. NE in Hickory. Food trucks will be on site with food and drinks available for purchase. For more information, call 828-851-6833.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News