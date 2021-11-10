Movies, music, cooking and more

Outdoor flick at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

At 6 p.m. Nov. 18, in collaboration with the Hickory Community Theatre’s production of "Bugsy Malone," the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will host an outdoor movie night showing the film. The hilarious 1970s classic stars Jodie Foster and Scott Baio and is the perfect family movie to watch on a crisp fall evening. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and be prepared for chilly weather. In case of rain, the movie will be moved to the library's meeting room, which is limited to 30 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.

Thanksgiving sides virtual cooking class

At 6 p.m. Monday, the folks at Catawba Valley Cooperative Extension will teach participants how to cook Thanksgiving sides. This class is completely virtual and can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home, where you can cook along with the preparer. Register to receive the ingredients list and Zoom link.