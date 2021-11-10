Movies, music, cooking and more

Outdoor flick at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library
At 6 p.m. Nov. 18, in collaboration with the Hickory Community Theatre’s production of "Bugsy Malone," the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will host an outdoor movie night showing the film. The hilarious 1970s classic stars Jodie Foster and Scott Baio and is the perfect family movie to watch on a crisp fall evening. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and be prepared for chilly weather. In case of rain, the movie will be moved to the library's meeting room, which is limited to 30 people on a first-come, first-served basis.
Thanksgiving sides virtual cooking class
At 6 p.m. Monday, the folks at Catawba Valley Cooperative Extension will teach participants how to cook Thanksgiving sides. This class is completely virtual and can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home, where you can cook along with the preparer. Register to receive the ingredients list and Zoom link.
For information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library .
Christmas arts and crafts show in Valdese
The Christmas in November Craft and Gift Show will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Rock School in Valdese. This two-day event features over 50 handmade crafting vendors. Browse Christmas decor, baked goods, candles, jewelry, wood crafts, and more. Admission is $1 or the donation of a canned good.
Downtown Newton Christmas Crawl is Nov. 12-13
During the fifth annual Downtown Newton Christmas Crawl on Friday and Saturday, patrons will be able to explore, shop and eat in downtown Newton.
Special holiday offers, giveaways and tastings will be presented by more than 20 merchants.
For information, visit downtownnewton.org or contact Mary Yount at 828-695-4360 or myount@newtonnc.gov.
Winston-Salem State University Burke Singers to perform in Hickory
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Western Piedmont Symphony will host The Winston-Salem State University Burke Singers, a female a cappella vocal ensemble founded on the campus of Winston-Salem State University by Maestra D’Walla Simmons-Burke, director of choirs and vocal studies. Professionally, she has performed leading roles as a soprano in operas such as “Lost in the Stars,” “LaTraviata,” “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” “The Telephone” and “The Old Maid and the Thief.”