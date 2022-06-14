Movies from 1950s to be shown at library

HICKORY — Film instructor Matt Williams will host a three-week-long film series showing three movies made in the 1950s that portray the “outsider” trope.

Movies will be shown at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Friday June 24, Friday July 1, and Friday July 8, all starting at 1 p.m. Williams will screen the movies and host a discussion afterward. This program is for all ages. For the film titles, visit https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is requested but not required.