 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Movies from 1950s to be shown at library

  • 0

HICKORY — Film instructor Matt Williams will host a three-week-long film series showing three movies made in the 1950s that portray the “outsider” trope.

Movies will be shown at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Friday June 24, Friday July 1, and Friday July 8, all starting at 1 p.m. Williams will screen the movies and host a discussion afterward. This program is for all ages. For the film titles, visit  https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is requested but not required.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.K. is testing the largest ever four-day workweek pilot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert