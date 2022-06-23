Movies, concerts and squid dissections among things to do in Hickory

Weekend concerts at the hum

On Friday at 7 p.m., the hum will welcome Lily of the Valley, No Choppin’ Out and Will Elliot for Lilypalooza, a celebration of local youth talent in Catawba County. The event is free for 18 and younger. Adult tickets are on sale online or will be available at the gate.

On Saturday, the hum will host REV ON — The Foreigner Experience featuring String Theory, a Beatles tribute band, at 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are on sale online or will be available at the gate. Kids under 12 get in free. Big Byrd’s Smokehouse Food Truck also will be on site.

The hum is at 227 Second Ave. SW, one block from the Hickory Police Department and a short walking distance from Union Square in downtown Hickory. For tickets to the shows visit thehum.live.

1950s Film Series at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Film instructor Matt Williams will host a three-week-long film series showing three movies made in the 1950s. The movies will be shown on Fridays, June 24, July 1 and July 8, all starting at 1 p.m. Williams will screen the movies and host a discussion afterward. This program is for all ages.

“Marty” will be screened on June 24, “Rebel Without a Cause” will be on July 1 and “The Searchers” will be on July 8.

Dissect a squid with the Catawba Science CenterIf you are curious and perhaps even brave, and you want to understand this fascinating invertebrate, join the library and explore the insides of a squid in this hands-on dissection program led by staff from the Catawba Science Center. This program is not recommended for the squeamish.

Youths will be partnered to work on the dissection together as they examine the internal structures, identify organs, and study their function. This program is recommended for youths age 10 and up. All supplies are provided.

Registration is required. You can register on the events page of the city of Hickory website. The program has two time slots, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Octopus robots at the library

Learn to code with Ozobot robots, disguised as octopus, at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday at 6 p.m. This program will teach the basics of Ozobot coding, using color-based commands as the octopus will emulate strategies to evade predators in the ocean. Those strategies include shooting ink, using camouflage and moving quickly to startle enemies.

This program is recommended for ages 7 and up. Participants will work in pairs. Registration opens two weeks before the event. Register at the library website.

For information on these library programs, call 828-304-0500. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Teen night at Highland Recreation CenterThe Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department will host Teen Night After Hours at the Highland Recreation Center on the following Fridays: July 1, July 15, July 29 and August 12.

The program is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is designed to give teenagers ages 13 to 16 a fun-filled Friday night of activities in a safe environment after the recreation center is closed to the public. This engaging program will include games, a field trip, a movie night and a glow-in-the-dark night. The price per night is $5 per participant.

Registration for Teen Night After Hours is available at hickory.activityreg.com and is limited to 20 participants. (Participants can register up to two days before the program start date.)

Contact Molly Hampton at 828-328-3997 or mhampton@hickorync.gov for information.