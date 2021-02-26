 Skip to main content
Movie theaters, gyms open at 50 percent capacity
Movie theaters, gyms, spas, salons and more can allow more people inside under eased COVID-19 restrictions, but for some businesses, capacity limits aren’t the problem.

At Carolina Theater, even the 30 percent capacity in place before Friday didn’t limit the movie theater’s patronage. Since theaters were allowed to reopen in October, business at Carolina Theater in Hickory hasn’t picked up enough to reach even 30 percent capacity, owner Billy Ray Teague said.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced several eased COVID-19 restrictions this week, including increased (to 50 percent) capacity of theaters, gyms, entertainment businesses, salons and others starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Teague doesn’t expect the increase to affect his theater directly. Instead, increased caution by former movie-goers and a lack of new movie releases is what’s slowing down business.

“(Capacity) hasn’t really affected business,” Teague said. “There’s not that many people coming out. There’s no big movies coming out, and then some people still don’t know we are open.”

Teague’s hope is that more movies will start to be released in theaters this summer, but he expects business to be slow until then.

One thing the increased capacity may do is encourage movie production companies to release to theaters before putting movies on streaming services and DVD, Teague said. With theaters country-wide unable to allow many viewers, companies are favoring sending movies directly to streaming services instead of theaters, Teague said. With more capacity, theaters become a better revenue stream.

For now, Teague is thankful for the loyal customers who return to support Carolina Theater, he said.

“Some have been just really grateful that they could come back to be able to just get out and sit down and relax,” he said.

Gym capacity has been limited at 30 percent as well, but it hasn’t always meant slower business.

Steve Sorrow opened Hickory Fitness in November 2019, months before the COVID-19 pandemic closed gyms. Since his business is so new, he is still working to build a client base. With fewer clients coming into the gym, the capacity limit hasn’t affected Sorrow’s business, he said.

“It’s been harder for us to get going so we didn't have the membership like other gyms,” he said. “I’d like to be at 50 (percent) capacity.”

Along with increased capacity of some businesses, Cooper’s new executive order also allows bars to open inside at 30 percent and alcohol sales are extended to 11 p.m.

Case count

Catawba County Public Health reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The new cases raise the county’s total to 17,045 cases.

There are 44 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 279 have died.

Statewide, 2,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, bringing the state total to 855,905 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,465 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,186 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

30 new cases

17,045 total cases

44 hospitalized

279 deaths

16,189 recovered

20,345 vaccinated

Burke County

16 new cases

9,417 total cases

8 hospitalized

140 deaths

8,734 recovered

12,778 vaccinated

Caldwell County

32 new cases

8,631 total cases

19 hospitalized

132 deaths

7,707 recovered

11,861 vaccinated

Alexander County

12 new cases

3,895 total cases

10 hospitalized

81 deaths

1,945 recovered

4,640 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,924 new cases

855,905 total cases

1,465 hospitalized

11,186 deaths

795,521 recovered

1,3457,212 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Thursday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-695-6650.

