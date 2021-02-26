Movie theaters, gyms open at 50 percent capacity

Movie theaters, gyms, spas, salons and more can allow more people inside under eased COVID-19 restrictions, but for some businesses, capacity limits aren’t the problem.

At Carolina Theater, even the 30 percent capacity in place before Friday didn’t limit the movie theater’s patronage. Since theaters were allowed to reopen in October, business at Carolina Theater in Hickory hasn’t picked up enough to reach even 30 percent capacity, owner Billy Ray Teague said.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced several eased COVID-19 restrictions this week, including increased (to 50 percent) capacity of theaters, gyms, entertainment businesses, salons and others starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Teague doesn’t expect the increase to affect his theater directly. Instead, increased caution by former movie-goers and a lack of new movie releases is what’s slowing down business.

“(Capacity) hasn’t really affected business,” Teague said. “There’s not that many people coming out. There’s no big movies coming out, and then some people still don’t know we are open.”

Teague’s hope is that more movies will start to be released in theaters this summer, but he expects business to be slow until then.