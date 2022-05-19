Movie screenings, live music and art

Golden Hour Film Festival final screening Saturday

The second annual Golden Hour Film Festival, being held at the Marquee Cinemas in downtown Morganton, will screen films on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Films from across the Carolinas and United States will be screening. All films are independently created by filmmakers ranging from novice to veterans of the craft.

The festival team invites the public to enjoy an afternoon of beautifully made short films and to help celebrate the talented filmmakers who created them. An award ceremony will follow the screening on Saturday.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thegoldenhourfilms.com.

The Local Boys to play at the hum

The Local Boys will be playing at Hickory’s newest outdoor amphitheater, the hum, on Saturday. Food trucks, beer and wine will be available.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

The hum is at 227 Second Ave. SW, one block from the Hickory Police Department and a short walking distance from Union Square in downtown Hickory. For tickets to the show, visit www.thehum.live. Kids under 12 get in free.

The Local Boys have been a staple at MerleFest the past 23 years. In addition, they’ve performed all around the Southeast at venues and events such as Brushy Mountain Apple Festival, Louisiana Spring Fest, Mountain Music Day Festival, Hot Rod Power Tour and more. The Local Boys have a love for the styles that influenced and evolved from old-time bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll.

Live music returns to Conover after three-year hiatus

On Saturday night, the city of Conover will welcome live music back to Norman B. Coley Amphitheater after a nearly three-year hiatus. The concert starts at 7 p.m. with opening act Dreams, an Allman Brothers Band tribute band, followed by The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tribute band.

Dreams will kick off the night with the music of the Allman Brothers Band and combines talented musicians from the Hickory and Charlotte areas. With decades of performing experience and a passion for his timeless songs, The Wildflowers will take Tom Petty lovers of all ages on a musical journey from “American Girl” to “Free Fallin’” and everything in between.

The event is free to the public and will feature beer sales to benefit Catawba County Guardian Ad Litem. The city of Conover urges attendees to grab dinner or explore the numerous small businesses throughout the town prior to heading to the amphitheater. Norman B. Coley Amphitheater is at 361 Fifth Ave. SE, in Conover.

Kids billboard art workshop at library

Melissa Crosson, a Hickory artist, will give kids a lesson in how to convey a message through painting and emulate a mini-billboard, using 4-by-12-inch canvas on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

All materials are supplied, but registration is required as space is limited.

Crosson’s work can be seen at Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard and U.S. Highway 70 and on Interstate 40 West between exits 123 and 121. Hear Crosson talk about her work and learn how to create your own mini-billboard. This program is recommended for kids ages 7 and up. To register for the workshop, visit the library’s website.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Caldwell Arts Council seeks artists for 2023 and 2024 exhibitions

The Caldwell Arts Council is currently accepting portfolios from local and regional artists for exhibitions in 2023 and 2024. Exhibitions run for six weeks to two months on either floor of the arts council facility.

Details for submitting artist portfolios are available at www.caldwellarts.com. Digital submissions will be accepted through June 20 and can be emailed to office@caldwellarts.com.

Call for mural artists in downtown Hickory

The Hickory Downtown Development Association is looking for artists to create mural paintings in the downtown area of Hickory.

Murals will be street level, where the public can participate by taking photographs of themselves or each other in front of the paintings.

It is preferred, but not required, that the images be relevant to North Carolina in some way. The Hickory Downtown Development Association looks forward to seeing what ideas artists can propose.

The project will begin by creating a mural in one space, approximately 11-by-10 and one half feet wide, on the 200 block of First Avenue NW, beside of Hickory Springs Manufacturing. The surface has a rough texture, which may affect choice of paint application.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association can provide paints and advertising of the mural. Artist provides design and labor.

To apply, mail proposals as a sketch on paper, about 9-by-12 inches, to the HDDA Mural Project, P.O. Box 9086, Hickory, NC 28603, or email an image to info@downtownhickory.com with the subject HDDA Mural Project. Artists are asked to include a description of their experience in art, particularly mural painting.

Proposals must be received by June 10. A decision will be announced June 27. It is estimated the mural be completed by July 25. For questions, call Amy Ogle at 828-322-1121.