Movie production comes to Newton: Crews shoot scenes at drugstore

Film crews had part of First Street in Newton blocked off to shoot scenes for an upcoming movie at the H&W drugstore on Wednesday.

The film, titled “Evolution,” tells the story of when “a young man with a bright future suffers a near-fatal accident and recreates his new life with the help of an unlikely animal friend,” according to a press release from the production.

The film’s cast includes Marcia Gay Harden, Jim Belushi and Diane Ladd.

Publicist Valerie Pappas Llauro said they are still working on the distribution of the film. While there is no firm release data, Llauro said they are hoping to release it sometime in 2022.

Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said the filmmakers approached the city a month or so ago.

“They said they liked the charm of downtown and they needed a drugstore scene so they were going to go with H&W and wanted to film our downtown streets,” Frick said.

He added the production was also planning to film some scenes at Catawba Valley Community College.

Joe Harrison, owner of the jewelry store that neighbors the pharmacy, said people with the production had come by within the last two months to talk with local businesses.