Movie night, plays and more

Family holiday movie night

On Thursday at 6 p.m., the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is showing the holiday movie “Elf.” Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and be prepared for chilly weather. In case of rain or extreme cold, the movie will be moved indoors, which is limited to 45 people on a first-come basis. Registration is not required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.

Extra performance added to ‘Bugsy Malone’The Hickory Community Theatre has added a matinee performance this Sunday on the closing weekend for “Bugsy Malone.” This is the final weekend of performances, with shows Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and the added matinee on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org, or by phone at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are from noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, or 30 minutes before any performance.