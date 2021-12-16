Movie night, plays and more

Family holiday movie night
On Thursday at 6 p.m., the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is showing the holiday movie “Elf.” Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and be prepared for chilly weather. In case of rain or extreme cold, the movie will be moved indoors, which is limited to 45 people on a first-come basis. Registration is not required.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.
Extra performance added to ‘Bugsy Malone’The Hickory Community Theatre has added a matinee performance this Sunday on the closing weekend for “Bugsy Malone.” This is the final weekend of performances, with shows Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and the added matinee on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org, or by phone at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are from noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, or 30 minutes before any performance.
Due to the continued rate of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community Theatre strongly recommends that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.
Win prizes by shopping in Valdese
Participate in the annual Shop Hop raffle in Valdese for a chance to win a gift card or toys. Visit businesses in Valdese to get at least 20 participating businesses to stamp your raffle form. Stamps will be available through Dec. 18. Winners will be drawn Dec. 20 and will be contacted by 5 p.m. that afternoon.
To enter, download a submission form at visitvaldese.com or pick one up at the Old Rock School. Take the form around to participating businesses and have merchants stamp your form. A list of participants is available at visitvaldese.com.
Once you have 20 stamps on your form, complete the bottom portion and submit them at the Old Rock School. Submission boxes for children and adults are available.
Two prizes will be awarded for the following age categories: ages 1-3, 3-5, 6-9 and 10-12. Children’s prizes include different musical riding toys, scooters and bicycles. Adults will have the chance to win a $200 Visa gift card, $100 Visa gift card, $50 Visa gift card or $25 Visa gift card.
For more information on the raffle and other holiday events in Valdese go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
Crayon drip art for teens
The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is holding an art class for teens at 2 p.m. Dec. 30 to melt crayons over canvas and make abstract drip art.
Participants are encouraged to bring a hair dryer if possible. Teens ages 12 to 18 are welcome to join. Registration is required for this program. Parents are asked to only register their child.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.