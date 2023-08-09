NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton Conover will bring the Red Sand Movement to downtown Newton during the Soldiers Reunion on Aug. 17. A nationwide movement, The Red Sand Project is a participatory artwork that uses sidewalk installations to highlight the vulnerability of exploitation and raises awareness of human trafficking.

Families and organizations are asked to stop by the Rotary Club of Newton Conover booth to participate in sidewalk art to bring awareness to victims of human trafficking.

Human trafficking is a crime by which people profit from the control and exploitation of others for the purposes of commercial sex acts, labor or services. Human trafficking is happening in all parts of North Carolina.

Human trafficking is one of the fastest growing crimes in the United States, with North Carolina among the most affected states. Major interstate highways, a large and transient military population surrounded by sexually oriented businesses, numerous rural agricultural areas with a high demand for cheap labor, and an increasing number of gangs all contribute to making the state a hotbed for human trafficking.

NC Department of Administration reported in 2020, 260 cases of trafficking were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, ranking North Carolina No. 9 among the 50 states in cases reported. However, because human trafficking is a crime which hides in the shadows, the true number of cases in North Carolina is likely much higher. In 2020, 390 victims of human trafficking were served by victim service agencies that receive state funding.

“The Red Sand Project is a wonderful project, draws attention to the problem of exploitation and is just a brilliant way to raise awareness for all those people who fall through the cracks," said Rotary President Siobhan Loendorf. “As Rotarians, we wish to do our part to bring awareness and educate our community.”

The Rotary Club of Newton Conover was chartered in 1949. The club's mission is "Be recognized as a Vibrant Club Working Together to Make a Lasting Impact on the Lives of Others." Currently, the Rotary Club of Newton Conover has approximately 40 active members. For additional information, contact Joy Cline, jcline@bolickfoundation.org.