Mountaineer? Tar Heel? Redhawk? College students offer advice specific to their schools

On the journey of higher education, it’s helpful to have advice specific to your college experience. A handful of current college students from Catawba County shared some advice for those who may be attending their schools this fall.

Those offering advice included an out-of-state college student, as well as a student athlete and a transfer student.

North Carolina State UniversityLillian Underwood is entering her fourth year at N.C. State and she offered some advice to the Wolfpack Class of 2026:

If you’re riding Lime scooters, watch out for loose bricks around campus.

If it’s late and nothing is open on Western Boulevard, Checkers is a great option and it’s within walking distance. “They have a great variety of options and really yummy chocolate cake, and my personal favorite is the chicken shawarma,” Underwood said.

Appalachian State University

Gabby Defeo is entering her fourth year at App State and she stressed the importance of preparing for Boone weather, especially when it comes to footwear. Here are a list of items Defeo recommends:

Good walking shoes for going to and from class.

Shoes that can get dirty.

Chacos or outside sandals for hikes or river days.

Shower shoes for communal bathrooms.

Rain boots for the many rainy days.

And last, but certainly not least, snow boots for the winter weather.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Junior Katie Cornette said to not be afraid to ask for help. UNC’s professors and teacher assistants are there to help and want to help, Cornette said. “I have spent hours in office hours before but it will be worth it to be able to understand the concept for the final exam,” Cornette said.

Cornette stressed the importance of getting assignments done on time and avoiding procrastination. She said when work is assigned, make a plan of when you want to start and finish it. “This will make your life a lot easier and you will be able to balance school with social life,” Cornette said.

Here are some of Cornette’s favorite spots on campus and throughout Chapel Hill:

Davis Library because of the amazing view of the campus.

Coker Arboretum’s garden to enjoy nature.

Cha House and Möge Tee to grab boba and hang out with friends.

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Olivia Stutts transferred to UNCC from Catawba Valley Community College. She said UNCC offers the SOAR (Student Orientation and Academic Resources) orientation program to freshmen and advertises all of their clubs and organizations to those who want to get involved.

Junior Sal Ferraro said not to be intimidated by the crowd at Charlotte and to get involved in the many clubs and events. “It makes the experience 10 times more enjoyable,” Ferraro said.

Here are some of Ferraro’s favorite spots:

UREC

Cone Center after hours

The Union

The botanical gardens

The Green outside of South Village

University of North Carolina at Wilmington

Junior Jordan Rose stressed the importance of staying focused on schoolwork instead of getting too carried away with the beach nearby. “You should always give yourself time to relax on the weekends and whatnot, but try not to make it too much of a regular thing,” Rose said.

Here are some of Rose’s packing recommendations:

Lots of sunscreen.

Lightweight clothing.

Raincoats and umbrellas because although it’s sunny at the beach, there are many rainy days.

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Junior Addison Caldwell said to trust the advice of the advisors and professors at LRU. “The LR campus is a very welcoming community that genuinely wants you to succeed,” Caldwell said. “I have always been remembered, respected and supported by our faculty and staff.” She said that if you confide in those around you, you won’t regret it.

Caldwell’s favorite place to study on LRU’s campus is the Minges Science Building.

Catawba Valley Community College

Alumna Sydney Weaver is transferring to Lenoir-Rhyne University this fall. She said the most important class for those planning on transferring to a four-year college or university is College Transfer Success.

Weaver said the class teaches skills such as how to create a resume and what to do during an interview. She also recommends meeting with your advisor to plan what classes to take and when to take them. Make sure to do this regardless of whether you’re a full-time or part-time student.

Out-of-state college or university

University of South Carolina Junior Gabby Rosenbaum said it can be intimidating going to college out of state, especially when you don’t know anyone. She recommends talking to people in classes and in your dorm.

“You will likely find something in common when you just start talking to someone,” Rosenbaum said. “Be friendly to everyone and smile because you never know what might come out of it.”

Student athlete

Mercer University junior Josh Williams is a football player at the Macon, Georgia, private school. Williams said the transition to college allows a freshman to become a young professional. He said the experience teaches young people how to show up on time and build relationships with coaches and teammates.

Williams has an academic coach who helps him prepare his schedule on a weekly basis. “You are a student first and an athlete second,” Williams said. He said that it can be hard to handle the many aspects of college when you’re an athlete at the collegiate level, so do not be afraid to ask for help.