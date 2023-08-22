One person was injured in a house fire in Mountain View on Monday evening.
The fire occurred around 7:20 p.m. at a home on the 1100 block of Courtney Drive in Mountain View, Mountain View Fire Chief Scott Jandrew said on Tuesday.
One person was injured in the blaze and transported by Catawba County EMS, Jandrew said. Jandrew did not know how severe the person's injuries were.
The flames destroyed the home, Jandrew said.
Sarah Johnson
Reporter
