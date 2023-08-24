A home in Abernethy Park in Mountain View was gutted by an accidental fire on Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries, said Catawba County Fire Marshal Troy Scott. A mother and daughter were inside when the fire started but escaped unharmed.
The fire was caused by an unattended candle, Scott said.
Miya Banks
Reporter
