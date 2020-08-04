Mountain Dance and Folk Festival to be streamed

ASHEVILLE — The Folk Heritage Committee announced it will stream the 93rd Mountain Dance and Folk Festival on the days it was originally scheduled for the University of North Carolina Asheville.
Because of state, county and city COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings, the Folk Heritage Committee encourages people to join them online for a unique celebration of this long-standing traditional event.
On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, a different show will be streamed at no charge each day at 7:30 p.m. The performances will air on the festival's YouTube channel (ShindigontheGreenAVL) and from its Facebook page (Shindig on the Green and Mountain Dance and Folk Festival).
The Mountain Dance and Folk Festival event showcases the best of the region’s mountain musicians, dancers and storytellers. It features long-standing as well as the newest generation of traditional and mountain string bands, ballad singers, and big circle mountain dancers and cloggers. The nonproﬁt, all-volunteer Folk Heritage Committee’s mission is to preserve and present the musical heritage of the Southern Appalachian Mountains to audiences from throughout the region and world, for entertainment and education, by producing the annual Shindig on the Green and the Mountain Dance and Folk Festival events.
For more info about the 54th season of Shindig on the Green or the 93rd annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival, visit www.folkheritage.org or call Brian Carter at 828-335-1263.
