Mountain Creek Park has its grand opening

SHERRILLS FORD — Catawba County hosted a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting June 18 to commemorate the official opening of the newest destination in the Catawba County Park System, Mountain Creek Park.

Located on 606 acres of preserved natural habitat at the northwestern tip of Lake Norman in Sherrills Ford, Mountain Creek Park is the only large-scale regional recreation destination in southeastern Catawba County and the fourth park in the Catawba County Park System.

Mountain Creek Park’s amenities include a 19.52-mile multi-use trail system designed to optimize mountain biking, an adventure playground, a mountain bike pump track and tool stations, a fishing pier, an observation deck, a paved ADA-accessible waterside trail, a paddle launch, four pickleball courts, a dog park, an outdoor classroom and picnic shelters.

“Six years after this property was acquired, we commissioners embarked on a new strategic plan to drive economic growth and enhance our good quality of life in Catawba County,” said Catawba County Board Chair Randy Isenhower. “The development of Mountain Creek Park was an important part of that plan because it increases amenities for our citizens, preserves our natural habitat, and provides access to our beautiful outdoors in Catawba County.

“On behalf of the commissioners, I’d like to thank Duke Energy, the North Carolina Land and Water Fund and the Catawba Lands Conservancy for helping make this park possible. Additionally, we sincerely appreciate the good work of Wirth and Associates, J.D. Goodrum, Elevated Trail Design and county staff in bringing this park from concept to reality. Mountain Creek Park is a special place, and we are pleased to welcome park visitors here today and for many generations to come.”

Mountain Creek Park is operated by Catawba County as part of the Catawba County Park System, which includes Bakers Mountain Park in Hickory, Riverbend Park in Conover, and St. Stephens Park in Hickory. Learn more at www.catawbacountyparks.org.