Mountain Creek Park construction faces supply, labor, weather delays
CATAWBA COUNTY

Mountain Creek Park construction faces supply, labor, weather delays

Catawba County’s new Mountain Creek Park is about 80% complete, but there is no planned date for when the park will open.

Construction of the roughly $8.7 million park on Little Mountain Road in the southeastern area of the county began in October of 2020. Originally, the park was expected to open in the summer of 2021. Construction delays pushed that completion date to the end of the year.

Now, with continued supply and labor shortages, the completion date is unclear, Catawba County Marketing and Communications Director Amy McCauley said.

“The completion date continues to be a moving target due to the unpredictability of supply chain issues, which have included shortages of both materials and labor,” McCauley said.

Poor weather also delayed construction of the park, especially trail building, she said. Rain and mud make it difficult to clear trails, she said.

The park has also required some approvals by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for platforms and bridges on the water, which is an offshoot of Lake Norman and overseen by the commission, McCauley said.

Those aspects are the biggest pieces of the park left to build. A trail bridge will be built over the water to connect the upper and lower parts of the park, as well as an observation platform on the water and paddle launch and fishing piers. Now that those are approved by the commission, construction can move forward.

Once complete, the park will have amenities, bathrooms, an adventure playground, an education center, a mountain bike pump track, 19 miles of hiking and biking trails and lake access.

