Mountain Creek Park adventure playground to match Catawba Meadows'

An additional $220,000 for Mountain Creek Park will bring added improvements to the new park.

Throughout the design and construction process of the new 600-acre county park, some amenities have been cut as prices increased due to COVID-19, weather and material prices, Catawba County Assistant Planning and Parks Director Chris Timberlake said.

Now, the county is adding back some of the amenities, at the request of the planning and parks department. On Monday, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved an extra $220,000 for the $8.5 million project.

The money will add back an adventure playground to the park, which is off Little Mountain Road in southeastern Catawba County. With the added money, the playground of adventure and ropes courses will match the scale of Catawba Meadows adventure playground in Morganton, Timberlake said.

The money will also pay for Trex composite decking for the park’s piers, which will hold up well against weather, Timberlake said. Originally, treated wood was going to be used but the price of lumber has increased so much that Trex is not much more expensive.

The funding will also add a 24-by-48-foot shelter next to the lake and more paved trails and sidewalks. Construction of the park is scheduled to be complete this year.

