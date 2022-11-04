Mount Zion hosts second prayer vigil to combat Hickory gun violence

The sanctuary was warm and illuminated with soft yellow lights, a pleasant contrast to the cold drizzle falling outside. Upbeat gospel music played through the speakers as people gathered and talked before the service was set to begin.

Mount Zion Baptist Church in Hickory hosted a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night to pray for the community. The nearly two-hour vigil was a follow-up to a vigil the church hosted in July following a wave of shootings in the Ridgeview community the month before.

Several of those shootings involved young people, both as victims and suspects.

There were two fatal shootings in the community in June, one claiming the life of 18-year-old Deveion Grayson and a second that killed 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn. A 12-year-old boy was also injured in a shooting.

Five teens are charged in Blackburn’s shooting death, as well as one adult.

“We live in a world where a gun is the first response of defense,” Mount Zion Baptist Church Associate Minister Christopher Nivens said. “No one throws hands or argues and agrees to disagree and walks away anymore.”

Nivens referenced the recent shooting death of Takeoff, a member of the rap group Migos, and a mass shooting in Chicago on Halloween night that injured at least 14 people, including three children.

“I am not the first Black minister to stand and implore change, nor will I be the last,” Nivens said. “Until it crosses ethnic backgrounds and crosses over the train tracks, we will continue to have these rallies and vigils to invoke change, because it is not an everybody problem right now.”

Between the prayers, a community choir consisting of members from four local churches led praise songs as the congregation clapped, cheered, sang and danced. The choir was formed as a symbol of unity with the Ridgeview community, Dyanne Sherrill, of Mount Zion, said.

Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ, Morning Star Baptist Church, Mount Zion Baptist Church and Mt. Pisgah African Methodist Episcopal Church were represented in the choir, Sherrill said.

At the end of the vigil, the sanctuary lights were turned off and the people in attendance turned on battery-powered tea light candles. Everyone raised the flameless candles above their heads, swayed their hands and sang a worship song about gratefulness.