Motorcyclists in stable condition following weekend wreck on Hwy 70

A Newton man and woman were injured in a wreck on Hwy. 70 over the weekend. Both were transported by helicopter to Charlotte. As of Monday, both are in stable condition.

On Oct. 24, two motorcycles were traveling west on Hwy. 70 SE near the Hendrick Honda auto dealership in Hickory. According to a Hickory Police accident report, a 2020 Honda, driven by Jackson Mitchell Raymond, 29, of Hickory, was turning left onto the highway when the vehicle collided with one of the motorcycles.

The driver of the motorcycle, Matthew Joe Childers, 33, of Newton, and the passenger, Samantha Ann Stevenson, 31, were knocked to the other side of the highway.

According to the report, Childers was transported by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for compound fractures to his right leg and severe trauma. Stevenson was first transported by EMS to a local hospital and then also transported to Charlotte. She suffered multiple compound fractures in both of her legs.

A witness, who was also driving a motorcycle, said he and Childers were attempting to go around a car that was not going the speed limit when Childers collided with the Honda, according to the report,

The report also stated that an officer who observed the accident said both motorcycles were speeding.