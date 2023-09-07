A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along Startown Road in Hickory on Thursday morning.

Witnesses said the motorcycle, which was traveling on Catawba Valley Boulevard, ran a red light, N.C. State Highway Patrol First Sgt. Matt Futrell said.

A Ford F-150, traveling north on Startown Road, collided with the motorcycle in the intersection, Futrell said. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m.

Futrell said it was unclear if the motorcyclist was attempting to turn onto Startown Road.

The motorcyclist was transported via ambulance to Catawba Valley Medical Center and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not injured, Futrell said.

Master Trooper Christopher Casey said no charges will be filed in the fatal crash.