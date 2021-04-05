Motorcyclist in critical condition following Sunday wreck in Long View

A man is in critical condition following a collision in Long View Sunday evening.
Clifford Daniel Wilson, 73, was riding his motorcycle on Second Avenue NW in Long View around 6:50 p.m., according to Long View Police Major Charlie Morris. A passenger car, driven by Kevin Mendoza, made a left turn from 23rd Street NW onto Second Avenue and collided with Wilson.
Clifford was flown from the scene to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is currently in critical but stable condition.
Mendoza was charged with unsafe movement.
Kristen Hart
