Motorcyclist dies in collision on N.C. 127 in Alexander County

A motorcyclist died in a wreck on N.C. 127 in Alexander County on Tuesday evening.

The collision happened around 5:25 p.m. at the Rink Dam Road intersection. A motorcycle, driven by Brandon Scott Smith, 39, of Hickory, was headed north on the highway, Trooper Jeff Swagger with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

Investigators determined that Smith went through the intersection and collided with a pickup truck that was traveling south and attempting to turn left onto Rink Dam Road.

Smith died at the scene.

The 34-year-old male driver of the pickup truck was not injured, Swagger said.

No charges have been filed as of Thursday. Swagger said charges are pending further investigation and ongoing consultation with the district attorney's office.

