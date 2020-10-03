Motorcycle ride helps fund annual Lions project

HICKORY — The Zone 9 Lions Charity Motorcycle Ride will be held Oct. 10 to raise funds to pay for the bus transportation of visually impaired people taking part in an annual fishing trip to the coast.
The ride will start at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10 at Blue Ridge Harley-Davidson in Hickory. This will be the sixth year for the ride, in which Zone 9 Lions invite local riders to come out and enjoy a ride while helping to raise funds to sponsor the annual fishing trip.
The ride will end around 1 p.m. back at the dealership.
The first 25 entered riders will receive a T-shirt with the sponsors' names printed on the back, along with lunch and door prizes.
Entry fee is $25 for riders and $10 for passengers.
The ride, a project of Lions Club Zone 9, is designed to raise the funds needed to pay for bus transportation of Zone 9's VIPs (visually impaired persons) to their annual fishing trip at the coast. The zone, as a group, takes care of this expense due to most of the VIPs being on limited fixed incomes. Each of the seven clubs sponsor VIPs from their area covering the cost of lodging and once they reach the coast, the Eastern Lions Clubs take care of the fishing and meal expenses.
An average of 35 VIPs attend from the Zone 9 area. An average of 600 VIPs from throughout the state will attend the event. There are over 200 Lions Club members, 200 additional volunteers and approximately 150 local high school student volunteers on site at the event to assist the VIPs once they arrive. This past year marked 37 years this event has been held.
Zone 9 clubs are Balls Creek, Claremont, Newton, Conover, Long View, St. Stephens and West Hickory.
For more information, contact Wayne Houser at 704-418-9357 or wayne.houser46@gmail.com .
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.