Motorcycle ride helps fund annual Lions project

HICKORY — The Zone 9 Lions Charity Motorcycle Ride will be held Oct. 10 to raise funds to pay for the bus transportation of visually impaired people taking part in an annual fishing trip to the coast.

The ride will start at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10 at Blue Ridge Harley-Davidson in Hickory. This will be the sixth year for the ride, in which Zone 9 Lions invite local riders to come out and enjoy a ride while helping to raise funds to sponsor the annual fishing trip.

The ride will end around 1 p.m. back at the dealership.

The first 25 entered riders will receive a T-shirt with the sponsors' names printed on the back, along with lunch and door prizes.

Entry fee is $25 for riders and $10 for passengers.

The ride, a project of Lions Club Zone 9, is designed to raise the funds needed to pay for bus transportation of Zone 9's VIPs (visually impaired persons) to their annual fishing trip at the coast. The zone, as a group, takes care of this expense due to most of the VIPs being on limited fixed incomes. Each of the seven clubs sponsor VIPs from their area covering the cost of lodging and once they reach the coast, the Eastern Lions Clubs take care of the fishing and meal expenses.