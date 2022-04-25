Mother, son missing; pair was hiking in Harper Creek area of Caldwell County

A mother and her 8-year-old son are missing in Caldwell County after going on a hike.

April Tester and her son Desmond parted ways from their family in the Harper Creek Trail area in Collettsville around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tester and Desmond have not been seen by family since, a Facebook post from Caldwell County government said. The post went online around 8 a.m. Monday.

Caldwell emergency workers are searching the area for the hikers.

The mother and son are novice hikers and were not prepared for an overnight stay, the post said. Tester was wearing shorts, a pink tank top and flip-flops. Desmond was wearing black shorts, a T-shirt and sneakers.

Caldwell County Emergency Management, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, surrounding fire departments and an emergency services special operations team have joined the search.