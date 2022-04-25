 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mother, son found after pair went missing hiking in Caldwell County

A pair of hikers reported missing have been found.

A mother and her 8-year-old son were reported missing in Caldwell County on Monday morning.

April Tester and her son Desmond parted ways from their family in the Harper Creek Trail area in Collettsville around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tester and Desmond had not been seen by family by early Monday, prompting a search, a Facebook post from Caldwell County government said.

Tester and Desmond were found safe, according to an updated Facebook post. No more details were released.

Caldwell County Emergency Management, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, surrounding fire departments and an emergency services special operations team were involved in the search.

