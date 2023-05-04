VALDESE — Valdese Community Affairs celebrates Mother’s Day with the “Shop Like a Mother!” Shop Hop to encourage downtown traffic and give a few lucky moms a chance to win Mother’s Day prizes.

From May 6-12, participants can pick up a form at the Valdese Tourism Office in the Old Rock School. Then “hop” around to participating merchants to earn a special stamp. Stamps can be earned by simply visiting the shop or by making a purchase to earn additional entries into three different drawings. The more you shop, the better your chances to win.

First-place prize is a $500 value. Second-place prize is a $250 value. Third-place prize is a $100 value.

The drawing will take place Friday, May 12, at noon and the winners will be announced shortly after via the Town of Valdese Facebook page. Limit one form per shopper. Stamps will be available during business hours of each participating merchant. For more information about Valdese events, go to visitvaldese.com.