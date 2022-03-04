Mother of Hickory boy who accidentally shot himself says he is recovering; GoFundMe page requests help

The mother of the 4-year-old Hickory boy who accidentally shot himself on Feb. 26 said Kyrie’s health continues to improve.

“We have a long road ahead, but our faith in God is strong and we’re blessed our son is still here today,” Kaleigh Robbins said.

The boy’s grandfather, Kevin Robbins, started a GoFundMe page, requesting donations for Kyrie’s care and the family’s bills.

On that page, Kevin Robbins explained what happened.

“One Saturday, February 26th, as the family was getting ready for a birthday party, Ky found a handgun at a relatives’ home and accidentally discharged the pistol,” Kevin Robbins wrote on the page. “The bullet traveled through Ky’s forehead, sections of his brain and exited the top of his head.”

The shooting happened at a home on Third Avenue SW in Hickory, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Kevin Robbins shared that Kyrie continues to be cared for at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Kaleigh Robbins posted several updates on her Facebook page and said she will continue to do so throughout Kyrie’s recovery.