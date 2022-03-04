Mother of Hickory boy who accidentally shot himself says he is recovering; GoFundMe page requests help

The mother of the 4-year-old Hickory boy who accidentally shot himself on Feb. 26 said Kyrie’s health continues to improve.
“We have a long road ahead, but our faith in God is strong and we’re blessed our son is still here today,” Kaleigh Robbins said.
The boy’s grandfather, Kevin Robbins, started a GoFundMe page, requesting donations for Kyrie’s care and the family’s bills.
On that page, Kevin Robbins explained what happened.
“One Saturday, February 26th, as the family was getting ready for a birthday party, Ky found a handgun at a relatives’ home and accidentally discharged the pistol,” Kevin Robbins wrote on the page. “The bullet traveled through Ky’s forehead, sections of his brain and exited the top of his head.”
The shooting happened at a home on Third Avenue SW in Hickory, according to the Hickory Police Department.
Kevin Robbins shared that Kyrie continues to be cared for at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.
Kaleigh Robbins posted several updates on her Facebook page and said she will continue to do so throughout Kyrie’s recovery.
On Monday, Kaleigh Robbins posted on her page saying Kyrie had his first surgery and it went well. “… his frontal lobe is damaged but they are going to repair that later down the road. His membrane was damaged but they repaired that,” she wrote.
On Wednesday, she updated again saying Kyrie managed to endure a five-hour surgery with no complications and his vitals are great. “My baby literally gets better every day,” she wrote.
The fundraiser, titled “Help Ky and his family during this difficult time,” can be found at gofundme.com. The family has raised $7,830 as of Thursday. They are requesting $20,000.
On Thursday, Kaleigh Robbins said Kyrie was off all sedation and is now becoming more alert. She is hopeful that he will be able to talk to her sometime in the next few days.
Capt. Jeff Young with the Hickory Police Department said on Thursday that investigators plan to meet with the district attorney’s office to discuss possible charges in the case.
The police asked anyone with information on the case to call the department at 828-328-5551 or reach out to Investigator L. Whitener at 828-261-2628 or lwhitener@hickorync.gov.