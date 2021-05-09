Mother of 10: Motherhood the 'greatest treasure'

The word “mother” is considered by linguists to be one of the 23 oldest words in civilization. For some, the idea of motherhood may bring feelings of sadness, anger, loss, betrayal, or fear. We live in a broken world where all is not as it should be, for by definition a mother is one who “brings up with care and affection.” Sadly, all have not experienced this. A day set aside to honor our mothers can be a source of pain to many when the innate need within each of us to nurture and to be nurtured is not fulfilled. Whether one enters the role through the process of conception and birth — or otherwise — a mother is the source of life to her child. Through her words, actions, and presence she plants the concept of significance in a child that remains with them throughout their lifetime. If you doubt this, just listen to the next news conference after a major sporting event. Every big, tough athlete that stands in front of the microphone says, “I want to thank my mother…” Who gets thanked more than the Academy when the Oscars are handed out? Yes, the mothers!