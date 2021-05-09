Mother of 10: Motherhood the 'greatest treasure'

From the time I was a little girl, I wanted to be a mother. I loved helping my mother with my six younger siblings and took advantage of any opportunity to hold someone’s baby at church or a friend’s house. Beginning with my first son, born 26 years ago, the joy of motherhood became my greatest treasure, growing exponentially as each of my seven sons and three daughters entered our family.
Is there any word uttered that touches the heart more than when a little one says, “Mama” or any gesture that makes one feel so complete as when a tiny hand grasps your own? Wherever life may take me and whatever accomplishments I may achieve, the opportunity to raise these 10 precious people will remain the greatest treasure I can hold.
The word “mother” is considered by linguists to be one of the 23 oldest words in civilization. For some, the idea of motherhood may bring feelings of sadness, anger, loss, betrayal, or fear. We live in a broken world where all is not as it should be, for by definition a mother is one who “brings up with care and affection.” Sadly, all have not experienced this. A day set aside to honor our mothers can be a source of pain to many when the innate need within each of us to nurture and to be nurtured is not fulfilled. Whether one enters the role through the process of conception and birth — or otherwise — a mother is the source of life to her child. Through her words, actions, and presence she plants the concept of significance in a child that remains with them throughout their lifetime. If you doubt this, just listen to the next news conference after a major sporting event. Every big, tough athlete that stands in front of the microphone says, “I want to thank my mother…” Who gets thanked more than the Academy when the Oscars are handed out? Yes, the mothers!
This past year will live in all our memories as a time when all that we view as normal was taken from us. From graduation to vacation, our daily commute to our weekly worship, we were forced to adapt to a constantly changing scenario. As someone who very much enjoys being at home, the shutdown was not altogether unpleasant. With outside interruptions almost entirely eliminated, our days of homeschooling were more productive and we were able to tackle projects around our house with fervor. However, the silver lining on our coronavirus cloud quickly tarnished in July.
COVID-19 knocked on my own door and tried to take both of my children’s parents with it. Shortly after my husband’s release from over a week in the hospital with COVID-induced pneumonia, I was seated on an exam table in the emergency room myself, where I heard the most frightening words from the attending physician. When he explained that my lungs were filled with multiple masses of blood clots, my piercing thought was one of concern for my children. In that moment, the stacks of dirty dishes, mounds of laundry needing to be folded, school work put on hold, and all the other myriad of seemingly urgent tasks faded away as survival became my goal. Nothing mattered except being back with my family.
It is in moments like these that we are reminded of the truth we all know at the back of our minds but so easily allow to be smothered by the cares of life: the only thing that really matters is those we love. All of the acts of duty we carry out in the role of motherhood are motivated by our love for our families. We walk the floors in the middle of the night soothing a fussy baby, gather stinky socks and sports gear for our young athletes, burn the midnight oil to sit up with the budding scientist finishing a science fair project, wear spit-up down our shoulders like the newest fashion trend, retrieve a million crayons from under the table, and enthusiastically cheer on every cartwheel and belly-flop motivated by the singular emotion of love. Duty alone would have long laid down, turned back, given up, and abandoned its station were it not girded up by the power of love.
This undying love that fuels motherhood is well-described in the Bible. The apostle Paul writes in a letter to the Corinthian church, “Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails.” Though we may fail to live up to it in every moment, these are the attributes that fuel a mother’s passion to selflessly care for her family day in and day out. Unfortunately, the day in and day out can begin to creep into our vision to the extent that our focus becomes clouded and we lose sight of who we are, remembering only what we do.
Living through a global pandemic — and surviving the global pandemic — gave me the advantage of a not-so-gentle reminder that I must not let the carrying out of the many facets of the role of motherhood overtake the heart of motherhood itself. Life is too short, too precious, too fragile to not savor every moment whether it is seasoned with sunshine or rain, to seize every opportunity for showing kindness and compassion to those around me, and to cherish every person who makes up the fabric of my life. It is my deepest desire that those whose lives are interwoven with mine will see a beautiful tapestry created by our common path.
The hardest toll this past year has taken on me as both mother and daughter is the separation from my older children who have grown and flown the nest. It has been far too long since I’ve felt the strengthening comfort of my own mother’s arms encircling me. Her words of wisdom still carry over the phone lines or through daily text messages but the lack of her presence and touch leave a deep ache in my heart. Christmas, birthdays, and other special occasions are not the same with the empty seats around our table that should be filled with the rest of our family.
Each photograph we take is tinged with their absence but serves to make the future that much more to look forward to as we anticipate being reunited in the days ahead.
As I reflect on what these past months have taught me, I am bolstered by the faith and dedication of my own mother who set a very high standard of maternal devotion as she raised seven children on her own through many difficult circumstances. The joy and peace she taught us to pursue have often been my guiding light on a dark path and a lifeline through turbulent waters.
Her gentle spirit reminds me that more than anything else I can give my children, unconditional love is the greatest treasure. And so as I look back at where my life has taken me and consider the days ahead, I have the great pleasure of knowing that my childhood dream has been fulfilled. And unlike many dreams, it has surpassed all expectations.
Jessica Frierson is the mother of 10, a Conover resident and the secretary of North Carolinians for Home Education.